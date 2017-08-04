...ensuring cost-efficient operations are matched with sustainable growth.

Ingredient Identity, a specialty business and regulatory management consulting firm to the Food and Dietary Supplement industries, was selected by SK Laboratories, Inc. to provide guidance and support for key corporate growth initiatives and milestones over the next five years.

“We are extremely pleased to have been chosen by SK Laboratories to lead their strategic planning and implementation efforts across their existing and future service areas,” said Brandon Griffin, CEO of Ingredient Identity. “Balancing the quality and regulatory compliance requirements of a given clients’ operations with that of their business goals and objectives is a bit of an art form, and you can’t address one without the other if they are to succeed accordingly. Careful evaluation of the systems and business processes impacting the front end of the organization all the way through to the back end of the business must be done so as to identify and incorporate best compliance practices, thus ensuring cost-efficient operations are matched with sustainable growth.”

SK Laboratories operates in a 57,000 square feet state-of-the-art cGMP compliant facility offering custom formulation development, in-house laboratory testing and contract manufacturing services for bulk and finished products having two-piece capsules, tablets or powder dosage forms to the Dietary Supplement Industry. The company is well equipped to serve the needs of small and large companies alike, based on a personalized service approach, manufacturing flexibility, and significant production capacity whether the customer is domestic or international-based, which is driving the production line and warehousing expansion plans for the company slated for 2018.

“For us, planning is an everyday occurrence when it comes to what we do best, so we sought a way to implement a similar discipline to our strategic planning efforts and company future,” said Sitesh Patel, Sr. VP of Sales at SK Laboratories. “Building a solid team around efficient business processes that better ensure success across departments, not just within individual ones, is key. Defining and driving for clear sales process, along with tangible customer service and other operational goals is what we needed to do to set us on the right growth path for years to come and to scale past the competition. This is what the team at Ingredient Identity does best, and what they have enabled us to start achieving faster than we thought possible.”

About SK Laboratories

Based in Anaheim, CA with over 26 years in operations, SK Laboratories, is a prominent cGMP contract manufacturing services provider specializing in the Sports Nutrition & Bodybuilding sectors of the Dietary Supplement Industry. With a multitude of production lines and large-scale blending capabilities, the company successfully manufactures over hundreds of thousands of SKU’s per year for its global base of customers. For more information, please visit: http://www.sklabs.com

About Ingredient Identity

Ingredient Identity is a preeminent regulatory management consultancy supporting companies through-out the supply chains of the Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplement, Animal Feed and Cosmetic industries worldwide. The company specializes in Quality and Regulatory Strategy Development, cGMP Facility Auditing, FDA compliance, Litigation Consulting, Quality Program Optimization as well as New Dietary Ingredient and GRAS Notifications. For more information, please visit: http://www.ingredientidentity.com