Columbus Coffee Roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea has introduced two new, improved 12-oz. coffee bags that make it easier for consumers to purchase and store their favorite coffee.

“We developed new packaging to support our passion for sourcing and roasting incredible coffees,” said Founder and President Greg Ubert. “The new bags carry updated brand elements to share the story of Crimson Cup and are designed to make storage more convenient.”

Since exposure to air degrades the quality of fresh-roasted beans, Crimson Cup’s new bags are resealable and contain a degassing valve. Flat bottoms are designed for convenient storage on store shelves and in consumer cabinets.

Crimson Cup used color coding to differentiate between its craft and specialty coffee lines. High-point craft coffees, which have been independently reviewed or won awards, are distinguished by their blue foil bags. The company’s other specialty coffees stand out in silver packaging.

Crimson Cup coffee can be purchased online, at Crimson Cup Coffee Houses in Clintonville and Upper Arlington and at independent coffee houses in 29 states. Select specialty retailers such as The Hills Market and Weiland’s Market also carry Crimson Cup coffee beans.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Columbus, Ohio coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is Roast magazine’s 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year. Since 1991, Crimson Cup has roasted sustainably sourced specialty and craft coffee in small batches, which it sells directly to consumers and as wholesale coffee beans. The company also teaches entrepreneurs to run successful coffee houses through its coffee franchise alternative program, which includes a coffee shop business plan. Crimson Cup coffee is available through a community of more than 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 29 states, Guam and Bangladesh, as well as the company’s own Crimson Cup Coffee Houses. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com.