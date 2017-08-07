Physical Education

Red Comet is introducing a brand new course in Physical Education to meet the new state requirements in the area of Health & Fitness. For the 2017-18 school year, students may enroll in Red Comet’s Physical Education course which is fully aligned to the new and updated Washington State’s requirements in the area of health and fitness.

Physical activity is important for a number of different reasons. It is important for burning calories, for the function of the lymphatic system, and a great many others. It also helps boost mental health. This course helps students learn more about their body, and how it works, while allowing them to exercise a greater degree of control over their movements. Students learn the techniques of playing various sports and understand how to master the game. The course teaches safety rules associated with several activities. Students learn about offensive and defensive strategies and understand the significance of movement and performance. The course explores various exercises to strengthen muscles and prolong endurance.

Red Comet (http://www.redcomet.org) is a Fully Accredited (NWAC, AdvancED) organization that has been offering online courses for credit since 1999. Students have over 175 courses to choose from. Many of these courses are also approved by the NCAA organization. In the State of Washington, the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) has approved the Red Comet program as a “Multi-District Online Provider,” “Online Course Provider,” and “Online School Program.” In a statewide survey, Red Comet received high ratings for student satisfaction. Students use the Red Comet online program for original credit, credit retrieval, and credit recovery.

