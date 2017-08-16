Matthew Delaney, CEO of The Hawaii Group, Inc. (HiGroup), has been internationally recognized in CEO Monthly magazine’s 2017 Global CEO Excellence Awards. He was named Business Services CEO of the Year (Hawaii) and Best SME Administration & Support Provider (Hawaii) in the 2017 Global CEO Excellence Awards.

The Hawaii Group has five subsidiary companies that provide consulting and outsourcing services to more than 1,000 client organizations. Subsidiaries include: HiEmployment, a comprehensive staffing and recruiting agency; HiAccounting, a bookkeeping, accounting, and tax firm; and HiHealthCare, a full-service healthcare staffing resource which owns both HiNursing and HiHomeCare. HiGroup is one of the Asia Pacific region’s fastest growing companies. The company grew in 2016 to over $200 million in revenues, servicing over 1,000 clients, employing 150 internal employees and over 10,000 external employees.

“We couldn’t have achieved this without our dedicated team,” Delaney said. “I recognize how much they do, and that’s why HiGroup is a family-friendly environment. We welcome parents to bring their children to the office and offer flexible work hours. When employees thrive, the business thrives.”

Commenting on the award’s program, Awards Coordinator Jordan Japel stated: “CEOs drive innovation and success in any company, and as such it is my pleasure to congratulate The Hawaii Group.” For a full listing of the award winners, visit ceo-monthly.com.

About The Hawaii Group, Inc. (HiGroup)

It is among the 50 largest companies in the state of Hawaii.