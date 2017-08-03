Red Comet Unveils Brand New Online High School Course in Pre-Calculus.

Pre Calculus

Red Comet is introducing a new course in Pre-Calculus to help students make the transition from high school math to college-level math. For the 2017-18 school year, students may enroll in the Pre-Calculus course which will prepare the student to effectively handle the challenges and complexities of a full-fledged college-level Calculus course or an Advanced PlacementTM (AP) course in Calculus.

Red Comet’s Pre-Calculus course builds on Algebra I & II and lays a solid foundation for a future course in Calculus. Students learn about several important concepts like Matrices, Sequences & Series and Complex Numbers. This course first provides a detailed introduction to the study of Trigonometry prior to introducing complex trigonometric problems. Student learns about several important concepts like Vectors, Probability & Distribution and Statistics. This course first provides a detailed introduction to the study of Continuity and later helps the student learn the concepts of Limits & Derivatives. With a firm understanding of Trigonometry, Continuity and Limits, the student is well-prepared to handle the challenges of a full-fledged Calculus course.

Red Comet (http://www.redcomet.org) is a Fully Accredited (NWAC, AdvancED) organization that has been offering online courses for credit since 1999. Students have over 175 courses to choose from. Many of these courses are also approved by the NCAA organization. In the State of Washington, the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) has approved the Red Comet program as a “Multi-District Online Provider,” “Online Course Provider,” and “Online School Program.” In a statewide survey, Red Comet received high ratings for student satisfaction. Students use the Red Comet online program for original credit, credit retrieval, and credit recovery.

