Trek Travel Introduces Globetrotting Roster of 2018 New Trips

Trek Travel new bicycling trips in 2018 We’ve canvassed the world to seek out experiences that are authentic and distinctive,” says Trek Travel President, Tania Burke, “with the hopes that the memories will remain with our guests long after they’ve returned home.

Trek Travel, a leading active vacation tour operator specializing in bicycling vacations, unveils a globetrotting roster of 2018 bike tours that invite adventurers to explore even more of the world, two wheels at a time.

From a multisport adventure in Alaska, to a bike & golf getaway in Scotland, to a desert oasis in Palm Springs and Joshua Tree National Park, Trek Travel blends access to undiscovered terrain with singular cultural experiences and their characteristic VIP service. All atop the world’s best bikes.

“We’ve canvassed the world to seek out experiences that are authentic and distinctive,” says Trek Travel President, Tania Burke, “with the hopes that the memories will remain with our guests long after they’ve returned home.”

“Plus, we’ve newly redesigned several of our regions to give our guests the best experience possible, whether that’s all-inclusive luxury in Tuscany or fantastic route selections on our Tucson Ride Camp.”

Trek Travel’s 2018 brand new trips include:

Alaska MultiSport

A half-day guided kayak tour on Seward's Resurrection Bay, a river ride down the wild Susitna and Talkeetna Rivers, and pedaling the Chase Trail past grizzly tracks and caribou on hybrid bikes make this a rustic & wild adventure.

Palm Springs & Joshua Tree

This great winter getaway includes hiking in Joshua Tree National Park, exploring the Coachella Valley by bike, and resting in the Moroccan and Mediterranean-inspired villas at Korakia Pensione.

Provence Luxury ONE

This One Collection trip bases guests at the Le Phébus & Spa, a stunning mountaintop Relais and Chateaux rebuilt on remains dating back to the Medieval period. Meet a local truffle grower and lunch at his family farm, cook alongside a Michelin-starred Provencal chef, indulge in a wine-paired meal at the famed Mas Tourteron restaurant, all while exploring beautiful cycling throughout the French countryside.

Scotland

World-class cycling in an untamed landscape off the beaten path. Bike by heather-clad mountains in the Scottish Highlands, cruise across the mysterious Loch Ness, visit the 13th century Urquhart Castle and enjoy a private malt whiskey tasting at the famous Glenfiddich Distillery and the option to golf at some of Scotland’s most rugged courses.

Ecuador & Galapagos Islands

This multisport bike tour from the Andean highlands to the Galápagos Islands explores Guango Cloud Forest Reserve, hiking the Sierra Negra Volcano lava flows, and observing unique wildlife on Santa Cruz Island.

The full roster of new trips can be viewed here: https://trektravel.com/trip-collection/new/

About Trek Travel

Based in Madison, Wisconsin, Trek Travel is an award-winning cycling vacation company offering cycling tours around the globe for cyclists of all abilities. Each vacation includes the use of the latest Trek bicycles like the Domane SL 7 or XM700+ electric assist, featuring Garmin GPS devices and Di2 electronic shifting; boutique accommodations; most meals; snacks and drinks for each day’s ride; daily route support; social hours; entrance fees to group events; transportation during the tour; complimentary Trek Travel merchandise, and more.

Trek Travel was formed in 2002 as the luxury bicycle touring arm of Trek Bicycles, one of the world’s largest bicycle manufacturers. Voted a 2016 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Tour Operator, they’re a team of globetrotters, world-travelers and dreamers who know how to inspire the memories guests have for the rest of their life. They find the best roads, hotels, towns, food, routes and attractions, and introduce them to people looking for adventure. All on bikes they’re guaranteed to love with unrivaled customer service at every step.

(Photos available upon request –please email susanmaier(at)wernerpr(dot)com for images).