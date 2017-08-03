“We’re so happy for Jhonny and for our whole team rooting for him,” said FITTEAM CEO Chris Hummel.

FITTEAM Global ambassador Jhonattan Vegas took his second victory at the Glen Abbey Golf Club at the PGA Canadian Open this week. Vegas is a real-life fairytale story, like that of FITTEAM–– starting humbly, staying the course, and working diligently to reach the height of success.

Vegas, the first and only Venezuelan to compete on the PGA Tour, made history as just the sixth player in the 113-year history of the tournament to claim the title in back-to-back years, and the first to do it since Jim Furyk in 2006/07. The win marked the third-time Vegas has lifted the hardware on Sunday on the PGA Tour, putting him in elite company among South American golfers. He becomes just the sixth South American to win three times or more, joining the likes of Roberto de Vicenzo, Camilio Villegas, and Angel Cabrera.

“I’ve been coming off a tough stretch, but I’m always fighting hard, always doing the right thing, always staying positive,” Vegas said, “The final round of a tournament can be mentally and physically demanding, so I relied on all-natural FITTEAM FIT to support my energy and focus, especially when we went into extra holes.”

A 2016 Summer Olympian in Rio representing his home country, Vegas is a proud ambassador for FITTEAM Global and avid user of the FITTEAM FIT product. Vegas currently carries a FITTEAM golf bag at every event he plays worldwide, and he’s actively involved in the FITTEAM community of partners and customers.

“We’re so happy for Jhonny and for our whole team rooting for him,” said FITTEAM CEO Chris Hummel. “Jhonattan Vegas is an inspiration for so many, and we’re proud to be associated with such a high-quality individual and champion athlete. He is a great example of how conviction, dedication, and discipline can produce greatness.”

The win propels Vegas to a career-high of 48 in the world rankings, making him the highest ranked player from his home continent. He has earned a return trip to Augusta National for the Masters next April, and has added his name to the list of automatic qualifiers for Nick Price’s International Presidents Cup side to be played in late September.

About FITTEAM

FITTEAM Global is a leading health and lifestyle brand. Its global mission to help improve everyone’s quality of life. The company provides a vehicle to help people to get “FIT” physically, financially, spiritually, and emotionally. The FITTEAM FIT product line is an energy and fat loss beverage that is USDA certified Organic, Non-GMO, gluten-free, lactose free, soy free and vegan friendly. FITTEAM FIT may help provide users with increased energy, enhanced fat loss, enhanced mental focus, mood enhancement, appetite control and improved fat metabolism.

Founded in January of 2015 and headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, FITTEAM has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the industry. Visit http://www.fitteam.com

# # #