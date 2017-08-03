CALNOC Logo "The advancement into ambulatory creates a common set of safety metrics designed to measure the value of nursing across a continuum of nursing care." Medicine’s (IOM) first Quality Chasm Report

The CALCON/AAACN Ambulatory Technical Expert Panel (AEMTEP) consists of over 150 Ambulatory Health Care Organizations Nationwide. This panel has been hard at work since December 2016 refining Ambulatory NQF (National Quality Forum) Measures to be tailor made to the industry. The Ambulatory TEP also pilot tests these measures for fine tuning prior to publishing. Once the panel has completed this process each measure is then entered into the CALNOC Database and available to report data on within CALNOC’s Ambulatory Program. Contact CALNOC at info(at)calnoc(dot)org to discuss our current open service line and measures for Ambulatory.

The AEMTEP meets virtually (WebEx) and provides feedback through electronic surveys. We anticipate several meetings for each of the prioritized measures topics. If you are interested in joining the TEP Meetings please complete the Show of Interest Form which can be found on the CALNOC website at http://www.calnoc.org via an online form (CALNOC Show of Interest Form). Please feel free to forward this email to your Ambulatory Leaders or colleagues you feel may be interested in joining the panel.

