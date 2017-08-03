Photo Credit: Roller Derby Hall of Fame: Roller Derby sold out Comiskey Park with 50,118 roller derby fans in attendance on Sept. 15 1972. Of all major sports that have been able to sell-out 50,000-seat stadiums in the US, only 3 have been invented in the US. The history of roller derby is deeply entwined with the history of Chicago, and the history of sport in America."

The first annual World Roller Derby Week, celebrating the history, the future and the community impact of the only sport invented in Chicago, and one of the few major sports created in the US will be hosted by The Northern Illinois Junior Roller Derby Association, the Midwest All Stars and Brown Paper Tickets, Sunday, Aug. 13 - Sunday, Aug. 20.

Roller Derby was invented by Chicagoan Leo Seltzer who debuted the sport at the Chicago Coliseum on Aug. 13, 1935. Seltzer and his son, Jerry, grew roller derby into one of the most popular spectator sports in the US, producing weekly games in cities from coast to coast and broadcasts on 272 television stations with higher ratings than hockey or the NBA. At the apex of its popularity, roller derby was selling out games held at professional baseball stadiums, including a game that sold out Comiskey Park with 50,118 fans on Sept. 15, 1972.

Knock-off leagues tried and failed to cash-in on roller derby’s popularity. Amateur athletes revived the game 25 years later, and evolved it into an accessible, challenging contact sport that builds strength, community, and a sense of empowerment while generating excitement for fans. Today roller derby is played in every state in the US and in 65 countries around the world, and has been considered twice as a contender for a future Olympic event.

“Our junior leagues are the future of the sport,” said Jane Van Stelle Hades, co-organizer of World Roller Derby Week and organizer with the Northern Illinois Junior Roller Derby Association. “We want to teach our daughters empowerment to be the best versions of themselves, and that strength is beautiful. Roller Derby is a great, healthy way to build the next generation of good citizens of the world.”

“Of all major sports that have been able to sell-out 50,000-seat stadiums in the US, only 3 have been invented in the US,” said Jerry Seltzer, former commissioner of roller derby and son of Leo Seltzer, the man who invented the sport. “The history of roller derby is deeply entwined with the history of Chicago, and the history of sport in America.”

World Roller Derby Week events will include:

Sunday, Aug. 13: A Free Roller Derby Birthday Party

12:30 – 2 p .m.

Coliseum Park

Corner of S. Wabash Ave. and E. 14th Place

Chicago hall of fame sportscaster and former roller derby play-by-play announcer Chet Coppock will emcee a free Happy Birthday Roller Derby event on the anniversary of the day the sport was invented, at the place of it’s debut in 1935. With roller skating demonstrations, photo opportunities with roller derby athletes in uniform, free birthday cake and party favors, appearances by legendary athletes and a pledge-to-donate blood drive for the American Red Cross, this roller derby birthday party kicks-off World Roller Derby Week.

Saturday, Aug. 19: Time Hop: A retro-style roller derby bout with 1970s rules and uniforms

2-6 p.m.

Fleetwood Roller Rink

7231 W Archer Ave

Summit, Ill.

World Roller Derby Week’s capstone event will be a commemorative roller derby double-header game with play-by-play hosted by Chet Coppock and color commentary by Bob Noxious, a “Doer” with Brown Paper Tickets who travels the world announcing and helping to organize roller derby events globally. The signature event will be a retro-style roller derby game played under the 1970s rules and the classic uniforms of the Midwest Westerners and the Chicago Pioneers, followed by a Junior roller derby game. Between games fans will enjoy an acrobatic roller skating show produced by the Moxi Skaters, a national touring team of acrobatic skating athletes who will debut a new music video promoting and inspiring a roller skating and fitness lifestyle. A limited number of tickets are available online through World Roller Derby Week partner Brown Paper Tickets at http://timehop2017.bpt.me/.

Sunday, Aug. 20: Gold Medal Workshop for Roller Derby Athletes

Some of the top roller derby athletes in the world, Nicholas Beckerand Michael Thornton both Roller Derby World Cup Gold Medalists, skating for Team USA and three time world champion team will teach a workshop on offensive strategies for roller derby athletes.

Daily: Make ‘em Bleed: the largest roller derby blood drive series in the US

Daily donor sign-ups are being promoted by 15 roller derby leagues across Chicagoland who will be hosting a blood drive Oct. 29 at the Red Cross headquarters in Chicago; one of several being hosted by roller derby leagues across the country. Go to http://www.redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: DERBY to pledge to donate. Anyone may register for the Make ‘Em Bleed roller derby blood drive series, or help the leagues to spread the word through social media to attract more potential blood donors to help save lives.

Daily: Roller Derby games around the world celebrating World Roller Derby Week

Find the nearest World Roller Derby Week game or bout in your area on this online map: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1dzwz07i3xc6WUpKXfI_Cr2AdilU&usp=sharing

Photo Credit: Roller Derby Hall of Fame: Roller Derby sold out Comiskey Park with 50,118 roller derby fans in attendance on Sept. 15 1972.