TMT Finance Asia 2018 (http://go.tmtfinance.com/asia) has been announced to take place in Singapore at Marina Bay Sands on February 1 to assess the next wave of digital investment strategies transforming the region.

The prestigious annual leadership conference, which is now in its 8th year and part of a global series by TMT Finance, brings together key telecom, media and technology companies, investment bankers, investors and advisers to assess regional strategy and investment opportunities.

This year’s event will focus on the fast-changing communications landscape across Asia, including accelerating investment in areas such as fintech, ecommerce, AI and IT services; growth and convergence strategies in telecoms, broadband and media; plus investment strategies for new telecoms infrastructure projects and mobile towers M&A.

“We are delighted to bring the conference to Singapore again this year, following a busy and transformative year of deal making and investment in the region for telecom, media and technology companies,” said Dominic Lowndes, Managing Director of TMT Finance. “The event tackles the latest investment challenges facing the industry, and brings together the leading companies from Southeast Asia, Greater China, India and Australasia to compare the latest business models, and strategies for growth and investment.”

The TMT Finance Asia 2018 programme features 6 Leadership Panel Discussions, 5 Keynote Speeches, 10 Breakout Roundtable Sessions, and over 4 hours of exclusive networking opportunities for CEOs, CFOs, strategy heads, Investment Bankers, Investors, and Leading Strategy and Legal Advisers.

Key session themes include: TMT Leadership; Digital Leaders Asia, The M&A Panel; Mobile Towers and Infrastructure Strategies; Media and Content; Enterprise Cloud and Datacentres; Digital Transformation Strategies; Fintech and Payments; ICT Services; Artificial Intelligence and IoT; eCommerce and Digital Platforms; and Financing TMT.

