StudyPortals appoints Dr. Rahul Choudaha as Executive Vice President

Dr. Rahul Choudaha, a recognized expert on international student mobility, experiences, and enrollment has joined StudyPortals as Executive Vice President of Global Engagement, Research & Intelligence. His role focuses on strengthening StudyPortals’ research impact and global engagement with higher education institutions.

Operating from the San Francisco Bay Area, he will be responsible for establishing and maintaining strategic partnerships with professional associations, institutions, government bodies and related stakeholders on the foundations of research and intelligence.

“In just eight years, StudyPortals has grown to be a central platform for international students and higher education institutions globally. In our core, we are a data company: focused on measuring and leveraging the correlations between the background and interest of students on the one side and the properties of educational opportunities on the other, predicting and improving student success, on a global scale. We are committed to our next phase of growth and impact for higher education institutions seeking to enroll best fit international students. Dr. Choudaha brings the right mix of research, strategic and leadership experiences to drive our mission. We are impressed by his expertise and strong relationships with higher education institutions and associations around the world,” said Edwin van Rest, CEO and founder, StudyPortals.

“I am energized by StudyPortals’ mission of empowering the world to choose education. The strategy and approach of StudyPortals align with the future directions of international student mobility and recruitment. The entire international student expectations for search, apply and enroll are prime for a disruption with Internet and new communication technologies. Generation Z, those born in 1995 or later, do not know the world without Internet. The way institutions define, execute and improve their international enrollment strategies must also adapt to this new world of innovation and change,” said Dr. Rahul Choudaha.

StudyPortals, founded in 2009, is the international study choice platform. In 2016, 19 million unique users informed their international study choices using StudyPortals websites. It offers international marketing and recruitment solutions used by more than 2,450 participating universities. StudyPortals’ entrepreneurial, innovative and global team of over 180 people comes from 35 different nationalities and is based in offices across four continents.

Dr. Choudaha holds a doctorate in Higher Education Administration, Master’s in Business Management, and a Bachelor’s in Electronics Engineering. He blogs and tweets as DrEducation. Dr. Choudaha is a contributor to Asia Times, Forbes, Huffington Post, and University World News. He has presented over 100 sessions at professional conferences and has frequently been quoted in global media.