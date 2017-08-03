Today we take the next exciting step in our quest to accelerate intelligent cloud adoption with software enablement of services.

Cloudamize will form a new software business unit within Cloudreach and continue to scale its industry-leading cloud analytics platform and independent global partner ecosystem.

London and Philadelphia, August 3, 2017 – Cloudreach, a company majority owned by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities, today announced that it has acquired a majority stake in Philadelphia-based cloud computing analytics and migration automation leader Cloudamize. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The deal brings together two highly complementary and accomplished businesses that were both born in the cloud and have become leaders in their respective spaces. The combined company has a major presence in North America and the UK as well as operations in 6 other countries. Its combined expertise in cloud consulting, managed services and cloud enabling software form a wide breadth of support and services to enable, integrate and operate cloud platforms. Substantial investment is planned for the new software business unit to develop an independent Cloudamize partner ecosystem, increase partner success resources, and accelerate product development.

Cloudamize uses high-fidelity analytics and powerful automation to take the guesswork out of scoping, configuring and migrating to cloud infrastructure and allows customers to make critical cloud deployment decisions with ease and confidence. Cloudamize has assisted well over 500 companies such as ESPN, OfficeMax, and Salvation Army in their journey to the cloud saving them an estimated $100 million in the process.

“Today we take the next exciting step in our quest to accelerate intelligent cloud adoption with software enablement of services. When we started our partnership with Blackstone, one of the key priorities was to software-enable all our products.” said Pontus Noren, CEO of Cloudreach. “Combining Cloudamize’s industry leading cloud analytics and migration automation with Cloudreach’s expertise will make it easier for our customers to adopt cloud quickly, efficiently, and at scale. Ultimately it’s all about enabling enterprises to innovate using the power provided by hyperscale cloud platforms either through Cloudreach’s services or via our growing independent partner ecosystem .”

“Joining forces with Cloudreach accelerates the vision I had when I originally founded Cloudamize - empowering the enterprise with analytics and automation to simplify cloud decision making,” said Khushboo Shah, Cloudamize founder and chairman. “When we first launched Cloudamize, we saw an opportunity to automate the tedious and manual process of discovering applications and infrastructure, building migration plans, and determining best possible cloud configurations for optimal performance. I am thrilled to combine efforts with Cloudreach as it’s time we move the market beyond the brute-force manpower-intensive processes of the past and help our customers focus instead on maximizing the value of their cloud deployments.”

Cloudreach is a “born-in-the-cloud” software enabled services business whose agile approach to business transformation is underpinned by deep expertise and experience in enabling, integrating and operating cloud technologies. They help some of the world’s largest organizations, including BP, Volkswagen Financial Services and Hearst intelligently adopt hyperscale cloud platforms. Cloudreach was recently named a leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Providers.

"I was one of the earliest users of Cloudamize - it was a phenomenal platform then and it's even better now," said Craig Conway, CTO of Livingston International. "Cloudamize provided actionable insights and recommendations that were incredibly valuable in that they identified dramatic reductions in our AWS spend. I am very pleased for Khushboo and the Cloudamize team and I look forward to future collaborations with the Cloudreach organization."

“Making the journey to the cloud can be overwhelming, but the right tools and expertise can reduce time-to-value, and give better, and more strategic results for enterprises,” said Owen Rogers, Research Director at 451 Research. “Together, Cloudreach and Cloudamize are positioned to deliver business value through this combination of the right tools and expertise.”

About Cloudreach

We believe tomorrow’s leaders will be those who take advantage of cloud technologies to beat the competition. Cloudreach’s mission is to enable this outcome through intelligent and innovative cloud adoption by providing capabilities to enable, integrate and operate cloud platforms. Our primary partners are AWS, Microsoft and Google, whose cloud platforms underpin everything we do and have done since we started the business in 2009. As the oldest AWS SI on the planet, our experience in enabling, integrating, and operating IT (public cloud to some of you) is unparalleled. Cloudreach is part of Blackstone’s portfolio of companies. Blackstone is one of the world’s leading investment firms with assets under management of over USD 367 billion.

About Cloudamize

Cloudamize is a cloud computing analytics platform that provides data analysis and recommendations to speed and simplify cloud migration and management. Our platform helps you choose your best-fit cloud vendor; automates application discovery and dependency mapping to design a precise migration plan; analyzes your performance metrics and usage patterns on an ongoing basis to ensure your cloud is always right-sized; and provides clear visibility into cloud costs for better control. Armed with these insights, you can more quickly make accurate cloud decisions, achieve cost-performance optimization, and maximize the value of your cloud investments. Cloudamize is proudly located in Philadelphia. For more information, please visit https://www.cloudamize.com and follow us @cloudamize.

