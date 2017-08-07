HostSailor Now Ensures 24/7 Support Across All Hosting Services

If an error arises, these customers don’t know how to fix it. This is when they need us to be there, addressing their problems and informing them of what could have gone wrong.

HostSailor provides guaranteed support to customers, helping them troubleshoot and fix issues as they arise. Their strong commitment to customer service and five-star support standard has enabled them to retain customers for years. With a team of dedicated customer service agents, they ensure 24/7 support to help clients avoid glitches and errors while running their respective websites.

“Most customers aren’t IT experts. Most of them use WordPress and other easier CMS interfaces to make publishing simpler. If an error arises, these customers don’t know how to fix it. This is when they need us to be there, addressing their problems and informing them of what could have gone wrong. Even simply upgrading to a new package can change things. For instance, if they’ve been using shared services and then switch to dedicated servers, there will be a lot of technical differences. Glitches and errors can make the site unavailable which can result in financial loss,” explained Mr. Shehab Ahmed, CTO, HostSailor.

Customer service is one of the key factors that must be considered when choosing a hosting provider. Adequate customer service ensures that there’s a team standing by to resolve problems in times of needs. Assurance alone is never enough. In fact, HostSailor reviews indicate customer satisfaction with their highly rated support.Response time and availability of service team, even at odd hours, is one of the primary measures. A shorter response time and 24/7 support signifies that the company treats their customers as their first priority.

HostSailor has time and again introduced services and packages to further benefit their clients. The company recently announced shared hosting packages and has again reaffirmed their commitment to offer complete support to their clients. This applies to all their packages offered through Romania and Netherlands based servers, comprising shared, VPS and dedicated hosting services. In addition, they guarantee 99.9% uptime, helping clients keep their sites running at all times.

“The uptime guarantee is, in many ways, dependent on the support we provide. If we want to ensure that all things keep running smoothly, we will have to be within reach if a client faces technical problems,” concluded Mr. Ahmed.

More information about their services and guarantees is available on the company’s site. Their customer service agents are available online through email and their site’s chat feature.

About the Company

HostSailor.com is a registered company in Dubai, UAE and a global shared, VPS and dedicated hosting server provider. They also offer SSL certificates and domains along with live customer support service. Their business is customer-centric, focusing on providing personalized solutions through a dedicated team.