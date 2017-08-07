Travefy Named A Virtuoso® Preferred Partner

Leisure travelers are coming to expect the organization and ease that Travefy’s itinerary tool provides

Travefy (https://travefy.com/pro), an itinerary management and client communication platform for travel professionals, announced today it was named a preferred partner by Virtuoso®, the leading international travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel.

In addition, Travefy released a new product integration, allowing Virtuoso member advisors to seamlessly add exclusive network amenities and deals to their client itineraries.

“As a Virtuoso preferred partner, we are poised to expand our reach and offering to Virtuoso’s amazing family of over 15,200 travel advisors in more than 45 countries,” notes Travefy CEO David Chait. “We’ve loved working with the Virtuoso team in the past and are excited for this thrilling new chapter.”

“Leisure travelers are coming to expect the organization and ease that Travefy’s itinerary tool provides. We invited Travefy to be a preferred partner because the platform makes our advisors more efficient and it enhances the client experience throughout their trip,” added David Kolner, senior vice president of Global Member Partnerships for Virtuoso.

Travefy was previously a part of the Virtuoso Incubator program and graduated in February 2017. Virtuoso Incubator mentors travel tech startups that are developing tools to enhance advisor productivity and client service.

ABOUT TRAVEFY

Travefy builds delightful itinerary management and client collaboration software for travel professionals and companies. Travefy powers over 2,000 paid travel businesses ranging from small, independent travel advisors to the largest travel organizations like Travel and Transport and the Gifted Travel Network (GTN).

Travefy has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Forbes among other publications and has won numerous innovation awards including the Brand USA Marketing Innovation Award at Phocuswright 2015.

For more information & press assets please see: https://travefy.com/press.

ABOUT VIRTUOSO

Virtuoso® is the leading international travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 800 travel agency partners with more than 15,200 elite travel advisors in over 45 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with 1,700 of the world’s best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. More than (U.S.) $21.2 billion in annual travel sales makes Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. For more information, visit http://www.virtuoso.com.