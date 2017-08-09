Tim Gust, Ph.D., a father, grandfather, uncle, and educator, has completed his new book “Papa's Old Van”: a testament to his love for the wonderful United States of America and the beautiful people who live throughout the land.

Gust explains, “I have been involved with children for over fifty years, and I am still trying to understand them. Growing up on a small farm in Northern Minnesota, I and my seven siblings had the advantage of attending a one-room school with grades one through eight and one teacher. This excellent educational foundation made it possible for all of us to achieve university degrees, including graduate school. As a university professor in the Midwest, Hawaii, and both coasts, I have experienced much of the United Sates and what it has to offer.”

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Tim Gust, Ph.D.’s educational work encourages children readers to expand their vision of the country and look forward to their future opportunities.

The protagonists, Jimmy and Jenny, fell in love with Papa’s van because it took them camping and visiting different states and special sites and parks. They lived in the old van, played and ate in the old van, and even entertained their grandparents in that old van. So, when the van got too old to be driven, they felt very sad—until the day the new van arrived. Then they looked forward to new adventures.

Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase “Papa's Old Van” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Kobo, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional New York based full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create - not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex and time-consuming issues, and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.