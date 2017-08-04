CSSI announces Joe Tosolt as Division President for barcode, scanning, mobility and custom software solutions Mr. Tosolt will pursue further growth in CSSI’s business creating best-in-class scanning and mobility solutions as well as custom software development and support.

CSSI (Computer Support Services, Inc.), an international technology firm based in Lewisburg, PA, announced the appointment of Joseph J. Tosolt as divisional president reporting to chief executive officer David L. Cornelius. Tosolt has held various leadership roles during the last 15 years including Chief Executive Officer of Easton, PA-based manufacturer Innovative Office Products, LLC.

Mr. Tosolt will pursue further growth in CSSI’s business creating best-in-class barcode scanning and mobility solutions as well as custom software development and support. Cornelius commented “Joe brings the ideal set of leadership skills and experiences to this assignment including a deep understanding of strategy, sales and marketing. His track record of accelerated and sustained growth through innovation and unparalleled customer service fits perfectly with CSSI’s corporate values and business objectives.”

A graduate of Lafayette College, Mr. Tosolt received his Master’s in Business Administration from Lehigh University. He was named a Thomas J. Watson Fellow in 1991 and spent the following year studying in Germany. Joe is an active member of the Pennsylvania chapter of YPO, a global platform for business executives to engage, learn and grow.

About Computer Support Services, Inc.

Computer Support Services, Inc. has provided technology solutions to its customers in the Central Pennsylvania region and throughout the world since it was founded in 1973. In addition to its flagship application, CoreIntegrator Workflow, CSSI offers innovative solutions through custom software development, network sales and support, sales of barcode, RFID, and handheld devices for use in shop floor management, and sales and support of the Microsoft Dynamics GP ERP software. CSSI has offices in Lewisburg, PA and Bangalore, India and is a certified partner of Microsoft, EMC, Motorola, Honeywell and Zebra Technologies. CoreIntegrator Workflow has been sold throughout North America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

