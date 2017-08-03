“Those who know people the best win and today’s marketers are on constant lookout for the next technology with which to build a compelling customer experience based on truth, results and trust." -Tom Benton, Data & Marketing Association CEO.
The Data & Marketing Association (DMA) announced today a slate of leading-edge marketers and academics for the &THEN Emerging Tech Forum. The half-day forum will be hosted by Tom Goodwin, EVP and Head of Innovation at Zenith USA, and will feature industry leaders from Publicis Hawkeye, RAPP, TechStyle, Thematix Partners, USC Annenberg and more. The more than 12 dynamic presentations will touch on critical topics facing the marketing industry, including automation, voice recognition, the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, among other topics.
“Those who know people the best win and today’s marketers are on constant lookout for the next technology with which to build a compelling customer experience based on truth, results and trust,” said Tom Benton, Data & Marketing Association CEO. “At &THEN, DMA strives to bring these technologies to the fore and highlight the marketers who are changing the game and delivering ROI for their companies. The Emerging Tech Forum is yet another platform for &THEN attendees to learn from and engage with new techniques and strategies.”
“Advertisers and marketers today are facing disruption from all angles,” said Goodwin. “I’m excited to be hosting this forum, which will help determine which emerging technologies have true business value and which are only hype. The ability to distinguish between the two is the difference between success or failure.”
The slate of speakers includes:
- Brad Berens, Chief Strategy Officer, Center for the Digital Future, USC Annenberg
- Jeffrey Cole, Founder and Director, Center for the Digital Future, USC Annenberg
- Richelle Estrella, Dealer Digital Experience & BCRM Manager, Toyota Motors North America
- Laura Joukovski, Head of Media and Analytics, TechStyle
- Scott Pinkney, VP, Executive Creative Director, Publicis Hawkeye
- Laura Sanchez, VP, Group Account Director, RAPP
- Larry Smith, Partner, Thematix Partners
- Matt Sullivan, Data & Marketing Association
Included in the Emerging Tech Forum will be six case studies from finalists in DMA’s 2017 International ECHO Awards. The ECHO Awards, held the evening of October 8th, are one of the most coveted prizes in marketing with a unique focus on measuring strategy, execution, results and business outcomes for all categories. For 2017, the ECHO Awards are including five new categories which reflect the shifting tactics of today’s data-driven marketers:
- Best VR and AR Campaign
- Best Experiential Campaign
- Best in Artificial Intelligence
- Best Use of Technology
- Best Diversity/Inclusion Campaign
&THEN 2017 will take place over three days, October 8-10 in New Orleans. Additional speakers and programming for &THEN and the Emerging Tech Forum will be announced in the coming weeks.