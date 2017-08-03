HMP Selects Hilary Gates as Program Director for EMS World Expo

HMP, a leader in healthcare content and continuing medical education events, today announced the selection of Hilary Gates, MEd, NRP, as the new program director for EMS World Expo, the largest conference and trade show for EMS professionals in North America. Within this role, Gates will oversee the strategic development and management of the educational program for the annual gathering and additional year-round offerings.

Gates, who began her career as a volunteer with the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad, is a paramedic in Alexandria, Virginia. She is also a freelance writer and an adjunct instructor for the School of Education at American University. Gates possesses significant experience in quality management and training. She is also a recognized speaker in the field, delivering presentations at a range of conferences each year.

“I am very pleased to be joining this incredible team,” Gates said. “I was attracted to the energy and rapid growth taking place at EMS World. The event brings together my community – thousands of professionals from throughout the global EMS arena – and provides one of the best platforms through which to educate and introduce the latest innovations in the field. I look forward to putting my knowledge and experience to work to help shape and develop a relevant and robust educational program that will help my peers enhance their skills and their careers, and ultimately improve emergency medicine and the quality of care we as EMS professionals provide.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to have someone of Hilary’s caliber join the team,” said Scott Cravens, senior director and group publisher, EMS World. “She brings energy and excitement to the position. Her versatile background will make for an easy transition into this role, and her real-world clinical experience, coupled with her writing and teaching background, is a rare combination that makes her a perfect fit to take EMS World to the next level.”

“We are thrilled about the addition of Hilary to the EMS World team,” said Matt Zavadsky, MS-HSA, EMT, EMS World advisory board member, president-elect of the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) and chief strategic integration officer, MedStar Mobile Healthcare. ”Her diverse background provides her the expertise to help the EMS profession keep its strong roots in excellent patient care, while exploring and educating our professionals on the new roles for EMS in our nation’s transforming healthcare system.”

EMS World Expo is the official event of EMS World magazine. It was recently named one of the “Fastest 50” growing trade shows by Trade Show Executive magazine. The 29th conference and trade show will take place October 16-20 in Las Vegas, Nevada, with more than 5,500 professionals from 45 countries slated to participate.

To learn more about EMS World Expo visit emsworldexpo.com.

About EMS World Expo

About HMP

HMP is a multi-channel leader in healthcare meetings, content, and education, with a mission to improve patient care. Its brands include Consultant, the monthly, award-winning journal relied upon by primary care practitioners, Psych Congress, the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S., EMS World Expo, North America's largest EMS, EMT and paramedic event, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpholdings.com.