Boston Barricade Company Launches New Brand Identity and Website

Boston Barricade the Nation's Leading Provider of Modular Construction Enclosures & Graphic Installation Services

A completely updated website has been launched by Boston Barricade Company. The new site better reflects the scope of work performed by the nationwide company. The website is divided into easy-to-navigate tabs featuring categories like Solutions, Projects, Company Culture, and others.

At the same time, the Florida-based Company introduced its new logo. The logo, like the website, reflects the company’s product and service offering in a more pictorial fashion.

Founder and President Robert Putnam commented “Both our logo and new website are the result of years of customer satisfaction and comments. Now our site more fully represents who we are, what we do, and who we do it for.” He continued: “As proud as I am of our new logo and website, I’m even more proud of our customer service and the team that makes it happen. And, of course, I’m thankful for our customers who make it possible.”

Both the logo and website can be viewed at: http://www.BostonBarricade.com

