From beginners to experienced BBQ competitors, all are invited to attend the smoker cooker competition class, Friday, August 25 and Saturday, August 26, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM in the Lang BBQ Smokers Kitchen, 4649 Main Street, Hoboken, Georgia 31542.

The Q-School Competition Class is being hosted by Lang BBQ Smokers, featuring members of the Lang BBQ Competition Team, Daryl Strickland and Matt Lee.

“The Q-School classes have had tons of success over the past couple of years, so we decided to add the competition class in order to help competitors learn new techniques and skills to help them take steps to becoming award-winning competitors”, states Ben Lang. The Competition Class provides participants with all the techniques and skills needed to find success competing at BBQ events across the nation. The class is a full KCBS (Kansas City Barbeque Society) box building class, which teaches participants how to prepare and cook chicken, ribs, pork and brisket. Lessons include how to pick meat out, trim the meat, season and develop flavor profiles.

Lang Smoker Cooker owners are welcome to use their smoker cooker during the class. Those that are purchasing a Lang Smoker Cooker and are picking it up directly from the factory in Nahunta, Georgia, can use it during the class as well.

Register for the Lang BBQ Smokers Q-School Competition Classes online at https://langbbqcookingclass.com/class-2017-august.html or call the Lang BBQ Smokers factory at 1-800-464-4629. The class fee is $350 per class. Class sizes are limited.

The Q-School Classes give participants all the tips and techniques needed to compete against other BBQ competitors. Visit the event calendar (http://blog.langbbqsmokers.com/events/) on the Lang BBQ Smokers website to find BBQ competitions nationally and internationally to participate in.

About the Q-School

Lang BBQ Smokers hosts Q-School smoker cooker classes and competition classes throughout the year featuring instruction by BBQ chefs, pitmasters, and award-winning competitors. The classes are available for backyard enthusiasts, competitors and restaurateurs.

About Lang BBQ Smokers

Since 1988, Ben C. Lang II has revolutionized the smoker cooker industry. The Lang Smoker Cookers feature a unique design with a reverse-flow, an off-set fire box, and ¼ inch welded steel. The family owned and operated business provides models fit for the backyard, competitions, and commercial use. The factory will customize units to your needs.