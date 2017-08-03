SalesLoft LEAD You are always developing as a leader, and SalesLoft is dedicated to empowering and growing every member of staff, at every level.

SalesLoft, the leading sales engagement platform for the modern sales organization, today announced their first 12-month Leadership, Exploration and Development program (LEAD). The program will empower SalesLoft to better serve their customers by making SalesLoft leaders better managers, interviewers, recruiters and motivators.

Working with industry-renowned executive coaching group Lewis Leadership, SalesLoft is continuing its mission of improving and strengthening its company culture and adherence to their mission of selflessness, putting both their teammates and customers first.

“You are always developing as a leader, and SalesLoft is dedicated to empowering and growing every member of staff, at every level,” said Kyle Porter, CEO of SalesLoft. “We want to show how much love we have for our people so that they can do the same for our customers.”

Focusing its first cohorts on all SalesLoft managers, the 12-month rhythm of the LEAD program will develop participants, further aligning their goals with SalesLoft’s company purpose to make the customer succeed and further construct a culture of accountability.

“Better teamwork is reached through better leadership,” said Porter. “Our leadership team already reflects a culture of shared victories and selflessness - but we are also dedicated to continually becoming better leaders and better people. That’s what LEAD is about.”

