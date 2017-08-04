Plumbline Consulting, LLC Selected For 2017 Best Employers in Ohio

It is a great honor to be recognized as one of the Best Employers in Ohio. I also wish to extend our congratulations to the other winners of this award. It reflects strong company values and dedicated employees

Plumbline Consulting, LLC was recently named as one of the 2017 Best Employers in Ohio. As a leading technology consulting firm, Plumbline Consulting provides accounting and business solutions support to Microsoft Dynamics partners across the United States. The annual list of Best Employers in Ohio is managed by the Ohio SHRM State Council and Best Companies Group. Plumbline has been ranked fifth this year in the list of the top best employers in the small/medium company list.

To be selected as one of the Best Employers in Ohio, companies from across the state enter into a two-part survey process. The first part consists of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consists of employee surveys taken to measure the employee experience.

“We are thrilled to be named to the Best Employers in Ohio list for the fifth time, with a higher ranking than we achieved last year. This nomination reflects our continued commitment to our employees, clients and partners. The Findlay community has supported our growth and offers a talented workforce,” states Todd Michael, General Manager of Plumbline Consulting. Joseph Longo, President of Plumbline Consulting, adds “It is a great honor to be recognized as one of the Best Employers in Ohio. I also wish to extend our congratulations to the other winners of this award. It reflects strong company values and dedicated employees.”

About Plumbline Consulting

Plumbline provides software engineering and consulting services for Microsoft, Microsoft Dynamics® Channel Partners and Microsoft Independent Software Vendors (ISVs). Plumbline offers software development, application support, technology and business process consulting, with a focus on delivering excellence and building lasting relationships. Plumbline also provides the Dynamics SL (formerly known as Solomon Software) Product Development, Marketing and Support services for Microsoft Corporation. The company is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.

More information about Plumbline Consulting can be found at http://www.plumblineconsulting.com.