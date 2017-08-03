GTxcel announces the signing of three new broadcast partners for their suite of Broadcast CMS tools:

Paxton Media Group Paducah, Kentucky

Heritage Broadcasting Cadillac, Michigan

McKinnon Broadcasting San Diego, California

All three groups will launch sites in 2017. GTxcel provides a suite of digital tools specifically designed to enhance workflow, flexibility, speed and accuracy in today’s broadcast newsrooms. The integrated suite of tools, includes full CMS, broadcast feed capture, clipping/editing, VCMS, responsive video player, OTT, responsive web and mobile, and native apps for iOS and Android.

Heritage GM, Kevin Dunaway says, “Heritage Broadcasting is very excited to be partnering with GTxcel as we tap into new technologies and improve the user experience for our loyal viewers on every delivery platform.”

McKinnon CFO, Steve Sadler adds, “GTxcel’s Broadcast CMS platform provides KUSI and San Diego Home/Garden Lifestyles an excellent solution for cross-platform content delivery and digital revenue maximization that will help us remain competitive in the market.”

With a combined 75 years of broadcast and digital-for-broadcast experience in the executive management team, GTxcel is moving on its strategy of providing an innovative, flexible and scalable broadcast solutions, according to Peter Stilson, CEO. “We are thrilled to add new broadcast groups as we rapidly expand our local TV station network.”

About GTxcel

GTxcel (http://www.gtxcel.com) is a leader of high quality digital, mobile and content management solutions for all media companies. GTxcel technology centers on the Unified Publishing Platform (UPP), which provides a single touch approach to content publishing across multiple platforms, specifically desktop, mobile, social media, OTT and video.

A privately held company, GTxcel is headquartered in the Boston, MA area.