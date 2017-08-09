Agustín Carstens and Maria Ramos Join the Group of Thirty

The Group of Thirty (G30) announced today that Agustín Carstens, Governor of the Banco de México, and Maria Ramos, Chief Executive Officer of Barclays Africa Ltd., have accepted invitations to join the membership of the G30.

Jacob A. Frenkel, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, stated: "The G30 is very pleased to welcome Agustín Carstens and Maria Ramos to membership and I look forward to their engagement in our program and projects in the years ahead.”

Mr. Frenkel added: “I am delighted that Agustín is joining the Group. He brings decades of knowledge of international finance and economics to the G30, from his leadership of the Banco de México, as Chair of the IMFC of the International Monetary Fund, and from his previous work both as Minister of Finance of Mexico, and other roles.

“Maria will add diversity of perspective, and a strong and influential South African voice, to our deliberations. She has a breadth of private and public sector experience that will benefit our work and discussions, from her current positions as Chief Executive Officer of Barclays Africa, as Chair of the Banking Association of South Africa, and her prior role as Director General of South Africa’s National Treasury.”

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Chairman of the G30, said: “Agustín and Maria are outstanding leaders. They each bring a wealth of understanding of the financial and economic challenges of the times, which the G30 seeks to address through our deliberations and ongoing work program of studies.”

Mr. Shanmugaratnam continued: “The work of the G30 in international financial and economic thought leadership relies on its dynamic, engaged membership, drawn from across the globe and across public and private sectors. I very much look forward to Agustín and Maria’s contributions in the years ahead.”

Mr. Carstens stated: “I thank Jacob, Tharman, and the G30 members for the invitation to join the Group’s membership. I am honored to join the organization and look forward to participating in its discussions and activities.”

Ms. Ramos stated: “It is a pleasure to join the G30, which does such key work on international economics and governance. I look forward to working together on projects of common concern and to supporting the Group’s mission.”

The Group of Thirty was founded in 1978. The Group is a private, nonprofit, international body composed of senior participants from the private and public sectors and academia. The Group aims to deepen understanding of international economic and financial issues, and to explore the international repercussions of decisions taken in the public and private sectors. The Group is led by Jacob A. Frenkel, Chairman of its Board of Trustees, and Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Chairman of the G30.

A full membership list is available at http://group30.org/members.