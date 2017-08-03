Kim Mauzy and Teresa Chisum This company is built on the mission of making animals’ lives better ... (it's) really is about bringing a better nutritional option to our community and making it easier for families with convenient, free delivery

When Kim Mauzy and Teresa Chisum lost two dogs to kidney failure, they started paying attention to the food they were giving their pets. Now the two are bringing a more nutritional pet food option to their community through their new business, Pet Wants Chisholm Trail.

Pet Wants’ carefully developed proprietary pet food is slow-cooked in small batches with fresh, high-quality ingredients once per month, so every kibble is guaranteed to be fresh and packed with nutrition. Pet Wants Chisholm Trail offers multiple blends of dog and cat food as well as healing salve, calming balm, anti-itch spray, paw wax and more. Pet Wants Chisholm Trail is a mobile business and offers free delivery to Parker County, Tarrant County and the surrounding areas.

“We’ve always had animals and, more recently, we had a dog with kidney failure at age 12 and then another one with kidney failure at age 4. We didn’t want to go down that path again, so we started paying attention to what we were feeding them and the nutritional value of their food and trying new options. With high quality food, the dog who had kidney failure at age 4 lived over two years and was doing great until her very last day,” Mauzy said.

“There are a lot of people out there who want to do the best for their animals, but they don’t think to ask what’s in the food or how long it has been sitting on the shelves losing nutritional value. We saw what good food can do first hand and we want to educate our community and provide a better option with Pet Wants,” she added.

In addition to being made fresh monthly, Pet Wants only sources the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice and other ingredients available. There’s no sugar added, no fillers and no animal by-products and Pet Wants never uses corn, wheat, soy or dyes, which makes the food great for animals with allergies.

“We put our dogs on Pet Wants back in August 2016 when we started thinking about opening this company and they’ve loved it. When we went to training in May, I started to realize that our big shedder hasn’t been shedding nearly as much and our dog who is prone to ear infections hasn’t been on drops since December. The changes we’ve seen are subtle and over time, but our pets are definitely healthier now that they’re on Pet Wants,” Chisum said. “We truly believe in Pet Wants and the power of good nutrition. We spent nearly a year researching and planning before we decided Pet Wants was the right fit for us and now we’re excited to bring this company to our community.”

Mauzy grew up in Fort Worth and Chisum has lived in Aledo for more than 20 years. Between them, they have six dogs ranging from ages 1 to 13 – Gizmo, Shelby, Tara, Bailey, Riley and Juno. Both are involved in the community through Aledo United Methodist Church. They’re looking forward to making a positive impact on their community through Pet Wants too.

“This company is built on the mission of making animals’ lives better. Sure, it’s a business and we want to be successful, but this really is about bringing a better nutritional option to our community and making it easier for families with convenient, free delivery,” Chisum said.

About Pet Wants: Pet Wants was started by Michele Hobbs out of love for her pets and frustration. Veterinarians were unable to help relieve her dog’s painful skin allergies. After doing much research, Michele discovered the national dog food brand she trusted was not fresh, not all natural, and lacked sufficient nutrition...and when pet food sits in warehouses and store shelves for months and months… it loses even more nutritional value. She was committed to developing a better solution for all dogs and cats. Their food is exclusively crafted… fresh, healthy, slow-cooked and all natural with no sugar added, no fillers and no animal by-products. They source only the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice, and other ingredients. Fresh ingredients make for better food… and better health for pets. And since they never use corn, wheat, soy or dyes, the common pet health problems associated with these ingredients are no longer worries. Their fresh food is conveniently delivered to the customer within weeks of production, not months. Roughly half of Pet Wants products are sold through their store and half through their convenient, home-delivery program. You can learn more at http://www.PetWants.com.