New Fresh Coat Painters Business Comes to Ridgewood Area

Long-time friends and business partners Frank and Valerie O’Brien and Keith Hartig are pleased to announce the launch of their new professional painting business, Fresh Coat of Ridgewood.

Fresh Coat offers residential and commercial painting services including interior and exterior painting, wood staining and finishing, and other services for nearly every protective coating application. Their professional painters use quality, environmentally safe materials and the company offers a 24/7 receptionist, online scheduling and detailed quotes. Fresh Coat of Ridgewood serves Franklin Lakes, Mahwah, Paramus, Ramsey, Ridgewood, Waldwick, Wyckoff and the surrounding communities.

“We know from our own experience that it can be a real challenge to find a good painter you can trust. At Fresh Coat, every customer is a priority, and we treat you that way. We aren’t just coming in to put paint on walls – we want to make sure it’s done right, done professionally and done on time,” Keith said.

The idea to start a business started when Frank O’Brien, who has been a police officer for almost 9 years, decided he wanted to start planning his next steps. Frank and Valerie have friends in Texas who own the Fresh Coat franchise in Denton, so they started asking questions.

“It all spiraled from there and we asked Keith, who we’ve been friends with for a long time, if he wanted to come on board. Valerie has an office management background and Keith is experienced in customer service and sales, so it’s really a perfect fit for us to be working together,” Frank said.

For the owners, opening Fresh Coat is all about bringing a new, high quality painting business to their community and giving people a new, better option, whether they’re looking to have one wall painted or a whole house painted.

“Valerie and I - and Keith and his wife – bought houses in Bergen County and we’ve realized how subpar the painting industry was in our area. It was nearly impossible for us to get a call back from a quality painter, let alone a decent quote. At Fresh Coat, we offer a different level of customer service and professionalism. We want to change the industry,” Frank said.

As part of their commitment to customer service, Fresh Coat offers a 3-3-3 customer service pledge, so calls will be answered by a live person within three rings, a quote will be delivered within three days (customer schedule permitting) and the job will be started within three weeks.

Fresh Coat was founded in 2004 as part of Strategic Franchising Systems. Since 2015, Fresh Coat has been included in the Bond’s Top 100 and named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list. Fresh Coat is also part of the International Franchise Association, the Small Business Association’s Franchise Registry, VetFran and Minority Fran. All Fresh Coat employees are trained, dependable, fully insured and background-checked and Fresh Coat of Ridgewood is bonded and insured.

For more information about Fresh Coat of Ridgewood, call (201)383-4466, email Obrien(at)FreshCoatPainters(dot)com or visit http://www.FreshCoatRidgewood.com.

