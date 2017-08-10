Wassabi Smoke Joins the Tommy Chong Card Program

Affinity Connextions, in partnership with The Legendary Tommy Chong, today announced Wassabi Smoke & Gift of Florida has joined the Tommy Chong Card Program. Partner retailers recognize the value of return customers, and reward their loyalty by distributing “Tokins” for each dollar spent. Customers who have a registered Tommy Chong Rewards Card, redeem these Tokins for merchandise, or toward funding a donation to a cannabis friendly non-profit organization. This is the first multi-brand cannabis loyalty program, and the only one backed by Tommy Chong.

“By partnering with the Tommy Chong Card Program, Wassabi Smoke Shop will have an opportunity to attract and retain new customers. It is our goal to help our clients expand their customer base and build brand loyalty,” says Mike Sorbara, President of Affinity Connextions. “It’s an honour to work with Mr. Chong to create valuable connections between retailers and their clientele.”

“By teaming up with the Tommy Chong Card Program, we will be able to reward our top customers, which was always challenging before. They’ll get free stuff, we’ll build brand loyalty and attract new customers, and we get the added bonus of being associated with Tommy Chong!” says Tina Minichino of Wassabi Smoke Shop.

About Affinity Connextions

Affinity Connextions and The Legendary Tommy Chong have come together to introduce a new and exclusive marketing program. The Tommy Chong Card will allow participating retailers and dispensaries to reward patients and consumers for their continued patronage. Retailers and dispensaries who join the program will see increases in traffic as members are driven to their location via the Affinity Connextions website.

Affinity Connextions is a product of LoyalMark LLC and is managed by loyalty experts with 60+ years of combined experience. This includes an extensive background in petroleum, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, traditional retail and online retail sectors. For more information, contact:

Affinity Connextions, c/o LoyalMark

3450 Northlake Blvd., Suite 100

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33403

1-(844)-363-7191

https://affinityconnextions.com

Wassabi Locations:

Wassabi Smoke & Gift

9839 Florida 52, Hudson, FL 34669

727-378-5896

Wassabi Smoke & Gift-Floral

6185 Florida Ave, Floral City, FL 34436

352-726-8158

Wassabi Smoke & Gift-Hudson

10712 County Line Rd , Hudson, FL 34667

727-378-5896