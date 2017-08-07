Q Software to Sponsor GRC Conference Hosted by ISACA and The IIA

This exciting new service makes it quick and easy for customers to identify risks that need urgent attention, reduce the risk of internal fraud, and reduce audit and compliance costs.

Q Software Global, an Oracle Gold Partner, will sponsor and exhibit at the 2017 Governance, Risk and Control (GRC) Conference, hosted by ISACA and The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), and to be held 16-19 August 2017, in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, USA.

At booth 221 Q Software will showcase their new QCloud Audit as a Service, which enables customers to conduct a security audit of their ERP system overnight, with no demand on technical resources.

“This exciting new service makes it quick and easy for customers to identify risks that need urgent attention, reduce the risk of internal fraud, and reduce audit and compliance costs,” said Mike Hoskin, Vice President of Sales at Q Software. “We are proud to showcase QCloud at this prestigious event.”

The event is expected to gather more than 600 attendees, including information technology governance, risk management, audit/assurance and control professionals, representing more than 40 nations.

The 30+ sessions, featuring options for professional development, technical/practice updates and personalized learning, are divided into four tracks:



Attributes for Professional Improvement and Advancement

Privacy/Security in the Technology World

Integrated Auditing/GRC

Deep Dive Interactive Sessions.

There also will be two pre-conference workshops: “COBIT NIST Cybersecurity Framework” and “ERM Can Now Work! Putting the Updated COSO ERM Framework and ISO 31000 Standards into Practice.”

More information about GRC Conference, to be located at the Gaylord Texan, is available at: http://www.isaca.org/education/conferences/pages/grc.aspx. Attendees can earn up to 18 hours of continuing professional education (CPE) credits.

About Q Software:

Oracle Gold Partner Q Software’s Audit, Security Control, and Efficiency solutions help Oracle ERP customers to protect their businesses from fraud whilst significantly reducing the cost, effort and complexity of managing risk and demonstrating regulatory compliance. Their productivity tools streamline and deskill time-consuming systems administration tasks, which enables them to be carried out by non-technical staff and reduces the burden on expensive, highly skilled technicians. Founded in the UK in 1996, the company has over 300 customers in 58 countries, serviced by offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and a global network of sales and service partners. http://www.qsoftware.com

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.