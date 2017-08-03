Greenfield Advisors Celebrates Productive First Half of 2017

The first half of 2017 has been a busy one for Greenfield Advisors. We’ve expanded not only our main team, but we have also opened new avenues of business. Below are just a few of the highlights of the first half of this year.

Our valuation expertise has for a long time been connected with our Automated Valuation Model (AVM). In March, several staff members were granted a patent for their novel AVM-related process. The patent describes a process that can be used for optimizing the training data sets used by a predictive model for automatically performing real estate valuations. As stated in the patent application, “there is a need for an improved method of selecting training data to provide more accurate value predictions.”

“Greenfield Advisors, in our 40-year history, has developed significant expertise in predictive modeling. We have applied that expertise to situations where we have been tasked with valuing properties affected by environmental contamination as well as properties underlying residential mortgage backed securities (RMBS),” said Greenfield Advisors Vice Chairman and Co-Managing Director Dr. Clifford Lipscomb. “What we learned from our predictive modeling efforts is that the underlying data shape our predictive models. There are differences in available data across jurisdictions, and our predictive models must be flexible enough to account for and use the best available data in each jurisdiction. That reality was one of the reasons we decided to pursue a patent.”

Greenfield also welcomed on board Ruel Williamson as a Senior Analyst. Williamson is known in the tax assessment industry as an expert in helping government agencies of all sizes in North America set up processes, procedures, and software to improve, upgrade, or repair the programs.

“He’s a great fit for our company because not only does he have a loyal client base, but his project management skills are top-notch. Ruel will be able to share his skills with the rest of the team and lead our analysts as we branch out in new directions or work on projects with our existing clients,” Dr. Lipscomb said. “His experience in improving systems in places like Kenya, Dubai, and South Africa really help the firm to expand its services into other markets outside of North America. Without giving away too much, Ruel and I are working currently with a government in the Caribbean to improve their ability to collect taxes. In a few months I hope to be able to share that assignment with the public.”

Williamson wasn’t the only addition to the senior analyst team at Greenfield. Dr. Andy Krause returned to Greenfield Advisors as Principal Data Scientist after stints at Zillow and the University of Melbourne. He will work on a wide range of new projects, including AVMs, as well as analytical products that are being co-developed with industry partners.

Finally, Bartow Street Capital, an investment banking subsidiary of Greenfield Advisors, also hit the ground running in 2017, with several new clients coming on board and capital raising efforts moving forward on many with them.

“It’s been quite a first half to the year,” Dr. Lipscomb said. “Back in December we were gearing up for a big year, and the staff has really surprised us with their dedication to providing great service to our clients. Our data entry team has expanded significantly to meet client demand for our services; and our award-winning analysts and support staff continue to make sure all project cylinders are firing. All that we have accomplished is because of the team we have built here, and that team will continue to be the driving force of our success.”

About Greenfield Advisors

Founded in 1976, Greenfield Advisors is a boutique economic and financial analysis firm that provides government and private sector clients with customized consultations and advisory services. Best known for its analysis of complex economic, financial, and real estate situations in high-profile litigation matters, Greenfield Advisors also develops feasibility studies, business plans, and appraisals for its clients. Greenfield Advisors’ subsidiary, Bartow Street Capital LLC, serves as its investment banking and capital raising arm, and its subsidiary, Accre LLC, acts as an investment principal. Learn more about Greenfield Advisors by calling 206-623-2935 or visiting http://www.greenfieldadvisors.com.