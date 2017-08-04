Branches Throws 1st Annual Back to School Bash

Branches student completing his homework at the Trish and Dan Bell Family Branches Center - Florida City Campus. “Nearly 60% of families in our community are struggling to make ends meet. Branches serves to create opportunities for these children and their families, and with support from our community, we know that our students will succeed." Brent McLaughlin, ED

On Thursday, August 10th from 6:30pm-8:30pm, Branches, a local non-profit dedicated to providing essential services and life-changing opportunities to low-income children, youth and families, will celebrate its 1st Annual Back to School Bash at the Lennar Foundation Medical Center Rooftop Terrace, 5555 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables. Over 100 guests are expected to attend and help raise funds so Branches’ Grow and Climb program children and youth can go back to school well-equipped and ready to learn.

“Nearly 60% of families in our community are struggling to make ends meet. Branches serves to create opportunities for these children and their families, and with generous support from our community, we know that our students will be able to succeed in school and ultimately attain a higher quality of life”, says Brent McLaughlin, Executive Director of Branches.

The event will take place at the beautiful new Lennar Foundation Medical Center Rooftop Terrace where guests will be able to enjoy wine and beer as well as delicious appetizers and treats provided by the featured restaurants which include: Sushi Maki, Seasons 52, Devon Seafood Grill, Pisco Y Nazca and PizzaRev. DJ Mayner is sure to keep the event fun and lively. At the event, guests will also be able to build a backpack as well as write a note of encouragement for a Branches student in need. Cost to attend the event is a $25 donation online or $30 at the door.

The 1st Annual Back to School Bash is made possible thanks to the Premiere Sponsor, Team FootWorks, as well as Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust and the University of Miami Health System.

For more details, please visit http://www.branchesfl.org/back2schoolbash or contact Isabelle Pike at 305-442-8306 x1002 or ipike(at)branchesfl(dot)org

About Branches

For over 40 years, Branches has made a positive impact in the community by delivering on its mission to serve, educate and inspire people through student, family and financial stability services. Branches provides long-term, holistic services for motivated individuals and families. We help people grow deeper and climb higher in life by building a foundation through education so they can achieve their goals and fulfill their potential. For more information about Branches, please contact Isabelle Pike at 305-442-8306 x1002 or ipike(at)branchesfl(dot)org or visit Branches at http://www.branchesfl.org