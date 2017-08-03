Private Lenders to Gain Insight from Industry Experts

Daren Blomquist If you're aware of trends and know your market, you can be strategic and create win/wins for you and your borrowers.

American Association of Private Lenders (AAPL) will hold its eighth annual conference Sunday, November 12 through Tuesday, November 14 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The keynote speaker will be Daren Blomquist, Senior Vice President of Communications at ATTOM Data Solutions, formerly RealtyTrac, curator of the nation’s largest fused property database. The AAPL annual conference is one of the largest national events for private lenders and will include a full slate of speakers, resources, education and networking. More information can be found at http://www.aaplconference.com.

Blomquist brings a unique perspective on the real estate investment market. In addition to his role as senior vice president of communications, he is also executive editor of the Housing News Report, a monthly newsletter published by ATTOM Data Solutions and named best newsletter by the National Association of Real Estate Editors in 2015 and 2016. Blomquist has been quoted in hundreds of national and local publications and has appeared on many national network broadcasts including CBS, ABC, CNN, CNBC, FOX Business and Bloomberg.

“The practice of private lending has been around forever, but we’re seeing some trends pertaining to private lending within the real estate investment market that I’ll share at the conference,” said Blomquist. “If you’re aware of trends and know your market, you can be strategic and create win/wins for you and your borrowers.”

Linda Hyde, Executive Director of AAPL: “Not only will Daren bring industry-related data and trends that we all continue to search for; he has the ability to share that information in a charismatic way that will leave a lasting impression on our national audience.”

AAPL is the national organization representing the private real estate and peer-to-peer lending industry. Its three core principles – Excellence, Ethics & Education – provide a foundation for the next generation of real estate capital: private lending. AAPL serves as a catalyst for industry growth by fostering awareness, promoting best practices and encouraging a standardized code of ethics for its membership. AAPL is part of Affinity Worldwide, a constellation of companies created to empower and support investors in the residential real estate industry. More information can be found at http://www.aaplonline.com and http://www.affinityworldwide.com.

For additional comments or questions please call or email

Laura Chalk, PR Manager

Affinity Worldwide

816-398-4111 x 86172

lchalk(at)affinityworldwide(dot)com