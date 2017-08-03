Now in its fifth year, CyberScout’s Privacy XChange Forum will host an exciting roster of experts and industry leaders who come together to discuss and shape the privacy and cybersecurity agenda for the insurance industry in the coming year. Over the course of the conference, attendees meet and share ideas with top experts in the cybersecurity and insurance worlds, gaining insights to strategically guide their organizations. The conference takes place October 22-24 at the Westin Lake Las Vegas.

Said Matt Cullina, CyberScout’s CEO: “When we started Privacy XChange Forum five years ago, our goal was to create a unique event where insurance industry leaders could come together with the best and brightest minds in cybersecurity for a lively interchange that would guide strategic decision-making. Since that first event, Privacy XChange Forum has energized and informed attendees, and they have gone on to advance the state of the art across the insurance industry.”

The keynote speaker lineup this year includes former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, a leading voice on cybercrime and government corruption; NBC commentator Malcolm Nance, who predicted that Russian hackers were trying to influence the 2017 elections; and cybersecurity guru Bruce Schneier, considered one of the deepest and most technically literate thinkers about cybersecurity in the world today. (For more details on these speakers, visit CyberScout’s blog at http://cyberscout.com/education/blog.)

Conference sessions will address the following topics:



The FTC’s latest data on identity theft trends and data

The hidden risks in cyber coverage

Personal/family coverage and social bullying

Risks related to emerging social and Internet of Things threats

Protecting against loss from ransomware attacks

What to expect next: the hacker underground’s latest ploys

Retail and finance fraud essentials

Update on global privacy regulations

Additional highlight speakers include Wired writer Garrett Graff dissecting the take-down of the Zeus virus and its implications for defeating future attacks; Tony Sales, with an update on retail and finance fraud; and John Krebs, Attorney and Identity Theft Manager at the Federal Trade Commission, providing an update on trends, challenges and potential solutions. For more information or to register for the conference, visit http://privacyxchangeforum.com/

This year’s theme is “cyber risk jumps to hyperspace,” reflecting the increasing complexity, velocity and frequency of cybercrime. In today’s connected world, cybercrime seems to be everywhere — at home, at work and in the devices we carry with us around the clock. Information security threats are more complex, widespread and challenging to address than ever before. And their speed has increased, as new vulnerabilities are discovered and exploited on a daily basis. Organizations and government agencies of all sizes are under attack, putting the personal information of millions of people at risk. How do consumers protect themselves from these risks and what are the implications for providers of personal, commercial, and cyber insurance?

Said Greg Douglas, President of BR Re Direct, a Platinum Sponsor of the event, “Berkley Re Direct is honored to partner with CyberScout, a clear leader in the cyber space. The PxF conference has proven to be extremely valuable, timely and focused. And they've designed yet another impressive agenda with superb speakers.”

According to Christie Lucas, VP & Commercial Multi-peril Product Manager at Erie Insurance Group, “The speakers at Privacy XChange Forum are impressive industry experts who provide great insights into the evolving cyber issues, which I use to develop education and coverage for our customers.”

