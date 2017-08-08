Atagi Plastic Surgery and Skin Aesthetics now offers a non-invasive fat reduction treatment called Vanquish ME for patients in the greater Denver area and beyond. Vanquish ME uses radiofrequency energy to reduce fat on the abdomen or stomach, waist, flanks, “saddlebags,” and inner and outer thighs without downtime.

Vanquish ME is the only non-invasive body contouring treatment that can destroy fat cells without making direct contact with the body. Vanquish uses a large mechanical band which hovers over a large treatment area, such as the abdomen, channeling radiofrequency energy deep within the skin.

Once Vanquish ME destroys targeted fat cells, the body naturally flushes them out in the months following treatment. Destroyed fat cells can never return, making Vanquish an effective long-term solution for patients who maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Unlike other non-invasive fat reduction technologies, Vanquish is suitable for almost every body type, regardless of Body Mass Index (BMI). The only requirement for treatment is a desire to reduce the circumference of the abdominal region or thighs. A series of treatments is needed for optimal results. For more information or to schedule a consultation, call 303.872.5103.

About Atagi Plastic Surgery and Skin Aesthetics

Atagi Plastic Surgery and Skin Aesthetics is known throughout the Denver metropolitan area and beyond for exceptional service from a highly experienced and dedicated team. Acclaimed by patients for both the quality of their work and the most compassionate care, the staff at Atagi Plastic Surgery and Skin Aesthetics has been honored to serve clients for nearly two decades.

Committed to helping patients achieve total body health and beauty, Atagi Plastic Surgery and Skin Aesthetics provides a comprehensive selection of treatments, including plastic surgery, BioTE® bio-identical hormone replacement therapy, BBL™ Photofacials, fractional laser skin resurfacing, MicroLaserPeel™, Botox®, dermal fillers, laser hair removal, Ultherapy® skin tightening, Exilis™ skin tightening, Vanquish ME non-invasive fat removal, body contouring, and much more.

About Tanya Atagi, MD

Honored by her peers as “Top Doctor” in Denver’s 5280 magazine for seven consecutive years, Dr. Tanya Atagi is one of only a handful of board-certified, female plastic surgeons in Colorado. She has built her practice based on a combined passion for medicine and arts, providing a unique yet ideal skill set for a plastic surgeon who is committed to helping patients look and feel their very best.

After completing medical school at Stanford, Dr. Atagi received her plastic surgery training from the Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University in Saint Louis, followed by specialized fellowship training in Denver. She is board certified by the American Society of Plastic Surgery and has published multiple papers on a wide range of topics including nerve regeneration, implantable medical devices, and breast enhancement and the safety of implants.