ACHC Inspection Services (AIS), a service of Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), received approval from the Louisiana State Board of Pharmacy to conduct inspections that fulfill non-resident licensure requirements for compounding pharmacies that want to ship into the state. Florida, Maryland, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas have also approved AIS.

AIS pharmacy inspections validate the compounding practice according to industry standards, including but not limited to USP 795 and USP 797. The inspection process offers an added measure of assurance regarding the safety and efficacy of compounded medications in the marketplace. AIS inspections are conducted by licensed Pharmacists who have extensive experience in compounding. More information is available at AISInspections.org.

“ACHC is committed to facilitating the highest-quality patient care and safety,” said ACHC Associate Director of Pharmacy Jon Pritchett, Pharm.D., RPh. “With AIS, we partner with pharmacies and regulatory bodies to ensure proper compounding techniques are followed, resulting in safe and effective medications. State boards of pharmacy that partner with AIS should be commended for taking proactive steps to ensure that compounded medications shipped into their states are produced safely, by pharmacies committed to quality and meeting the industry’s highest standards.”

With a broad array of pharmacy compliance solutions, including accreditation programs for specialty, infusion, and long-term care, as well as non-sterile and sterile compounding services, ACHC is positioned to be the solution of choice for all clinical settings as well as for payors, manufacturers, and regulatory bodies.

Beginning July 2014, PCAB became a service of ACHC, offering programs for non-sterile (ref. USP 795) and sterile (ref. USP 797) compounding services. PCAB assesses the compounding process based on a specific set of standards that concentrate on the quality and consistency of compounded medications while incorporating performance improvement and ongoing compliance requirements. ACHC has taken additional steps to meet market needs by offering Pharmacy Distinctions in Oncology, Infectious Disease Specific to HIV, and Hazardous Drug Handling. With a comprehensive suite of educational resources, ACHC is also committed to helping its customers maintain continuous compliance.

ACHC is a nonprofit accreditation organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. The organization has CMS deeming authority for Home Health, Hospice, and DMEPOS and a Quality Management System that is certified to ISO 9001:2008. ACHC is the provider’s choice for accreditation because of its personal Account Advisors, relevant and realistic standards, competitive pricing, and a friendly, consultative approach to accreditation. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care. For more information on ACHC Accreditation programs, or to download ACHC Accreditation Standards, please visit achc.org or contact customerservice(at)achc(dot)org or (855) 937-2242.