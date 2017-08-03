This MOU with the Department of Defense will ensure these resources are available to all who need them within the DoD, and will serve as a template for how other federal agencies can engage with the military community.

Today, the Defense Prevention Suicide Office signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with PsychArmor Institute in a united front to support those who work with, care for, or support members of the military community, including our nation’s Veterans. PsychArmor offers a free library of educational courses that provide information on different aspects of military culture and other topics like caregiving, tips for volunteers, and strategies for employers.

“I know firsthand that civilians want to support Veterans and other members of the military community, but don’t have basic educational resources at their disposal to learn how to do it. PsychArmor seeks to bridge that divide,” said Marjorie Morrison, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the PsychArmor Institute. “This MOU with the Department of Defense will ensure these resources are available to all who need them within the DoD, and will serve as a template for how other federal agencies can engage with the military community.”

The MOU was signed at the Suicide Prevention Conference, where 1,300 people are gathered in support of suicide prevention for military service members. Alongside Marjorie Morrison, CEO and Founder of PsychArmor, Bonnie Carroll of the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) and Mr. Robert Gebbia of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention represented their organizations which also signed MOU’s.

“PsychArmor’s library of free courses are developed to be creative and engaging – we want learners to continue to come back and review courses again, and benefit from new content,” said Marjorie. “We are creating new course content every week on a range of critical issues, including suicide prevention.”

The MOU distinguishes that the Department of Defense and the Defense of Prevention Suicide Office will work collaboratively and strategically to better support Service members through PsychArmor’s courses.

PsychArmor Institute’s library provides over 100 on-demand courses of educational content on a range of issues, from military culture to working with service animals. The non-profit organization continues to help bridge the military-civilian divide and support our Veterans and military service members through educational awareness and understanding.

About PsychArmor Institute

PsychArmor Institute is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit providing free education and resources to all Americans who support members of the military community. PsychArmor recruits nationally recognized subject matter experts to create and deliver online courses that are clinically informed and evidence-based. In addition, our “Helping You Help Veterans Support Center” provides continual assistance and vetted resources to civilians, ensuring they are armed with the tools needed to effectively assist military Veterans and their families. For more information about PsychArmor, follow us on Facebook, Twitter (@PsychArmor), or visit http://www.PsychArmor.org.