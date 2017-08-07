Receiving HITRUST CSF Certification gives practitioners, payers and consumers added assurance that DHIN meets the highest standards of security, privacy and compliance.

Delaware Health Information Network (DHIN) and BluePrint Healthcare IT announced that DHIN’s implemented systems* have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST (Health Information Trust Alliance). DHIN is in a select group of health information exchanges in the nation to receive this important designation.

As the first operational statewide health information exchange (HIE), DHIN provides an electronic network through which hospitals, physicians, laboratories and other clinical entities quickly and securely exchange clinical results and reports.

Together with HITRUST Authorized CSF Assessor BluePrint Healthcare IT, the DHIN team spent nearly a year performing an exhaustive analysis of existing security and privacy measures and strengthening policies and procedures as needed.

“More than 2.2 million patients have entrusted DHIN with their sensitive information,” said Mark Jacobs, Chief Information Officer, DHIN. “Receiving HITRUST CSF Certification gives practitioners, payers and consumers added assurance that DHIN meets the highest standards of security, privacy and compliance.”

With cyber threats and organized targeting of healthcare data on the rise, the HITRUST CSF has become the “gold standard” for measuring and certifying security management programs. Created by healthcare, technology, information security, privacy and compliance leaders, the CSF combines requirements from both existing federal and third-party standards and regulations.

“HITRUST has been working with the industry to ensure the appropriate information protection requirements are met when sensitive health information is accessed or stored in a cloud environment. By taking the steps necessary to obtain HITRUST CSF Certified status, DHIN is distinguished as an organization that people can count on to keep their information safe,” said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST.

“We’re very proud of DHIN’s accomplishment, as well as of our partnership to guide them through their HITRUST CSF Certification journey. As an HIE, DHIN plays a critical role in modern healthcare and one that, increasingly, requires HITRUST. This achievement speaks to their hard work and dedication to superior security,” added Vikas Khosla, President and CEO, BluePrint Healthcare IT.

The two-year certification requires continued monitoring of privacy controls, no reportable data security breaches and timely completion of interim reviews.

*HITRUST CSF Certified: DHIN Archive, DHINFTPS01, DHIN iSpecimen Prod, Medicity, and Managed Infrastructure.

About BluePrint Healthcare IT

BluePrint Healthcare IT (“BluePrint”) has been a leader in healthcare privacy and security for over a decade. Unlike many other information security companies, BluePrint is 100% focused on serving the needs of the healthcare industry. BluePrint was one of the first organizations to publish a comprehensive roadmap for hospitals and health systems to comply with the HIPAA Security rule in 2005. Since that time, BluePrint has worked as a trusted partner with dozens of healthcare systems, medical centers, physician networks, business associates and hospital associations to help protect their healthcare data. As the longest-tenured, exclusively healthcare-focused HITRUST Assessor, BluePrint is a leading proponent of a common security standard for the industry. In addition, BluePrint is active in the HITRUST community and brings the HITRUST Common Security Framework in to all of its engagements. For more information about BluePrint visit http://www.blueprinthit.com or contact us at info(at)blueprinthit(dot)com. Follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/blueprint-healthcare-it) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/BluePrintHIT).

About DHIN

DHIN, the Delaware Health Information Network was the first live, statewide health information exchange in the nation. Launched in 2007, today it serves all of Delaware’s acute care hospitals and approaching 100% of the state’s medical providers. More than 14,000,000 clinical results and reports are delivered through DHIN each year. There are a total of 2.2 million unique patients with results on DHIN, including patients from all 50 states. DHIN shares real-time clinical information to improve patient outcomes, eliminate the duplication of services and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information about DHIN, visit http://www.DHIN.org or call 302-678-0220.Please also visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@DHIN_hie).