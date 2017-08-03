Multi-Tech Systems, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of M2M and IoT devices, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded the newest version of its Analog-to-Ethernet/Wireless Converter –MultiConnect AEW , a 2017 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award.

Ideally suited for customers using legacy analog data systems, the converter is a turnkey solution that allows legacy equipment with built-in analog modems to continue to connect natively using analog connector to the cellular packet data network or a wired Ethernet internet connection.

The newest model features integrated cellular radio, an RJ-11 port and RJ-45 Ethernet 10/100 support. Additionally it supports inbound and outbound calling features for remote out of band monitoring and improved asset monitoring. MultiConnect AEW features a Web interface for easy set up and configuration and acts as a gateway between analog to cellular and analog to Ethernet with failover capabilities.

“Congratulations to MultiTech for being honored with a Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “MultiTech’s MultiConnect® AEW is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best solutions brought to market in the past twelve months that facilitates business-transforming voice, data and video communications. I look forward to continued excellence from MultiTech in 2018 and beyond.”

About MultiTech

MultiTech designs, develops and manufactures communications equipment for the industrial internet of things – connecting physical assets to business processes to deliver enhanced value. Our commitment to quality and service excellence means you can count on MultiTech products and people to address your needs, while our history of innovation ensures you can stay ahead of the latest technology with a partner who will be there for the life of your solution. For more information, please visit http://www.multitech.com.

About TMC

TMC is a global, integrated media company that supports clients' goals by building communities in print, online, and face to face. TMC publishes multiple magazines including Cloud Computing, IoT Evolution, Customer, and Internet Telephony. TMCnet is the leading source of news and articles for the communications and technology industries, and is read by as many as one million unique visitors monthly. TMC produces a variety of trade events, including ITEXPO, the world's leading business technology event, as well as industry events: Asterisk World; AstriCon; ChannelVision (CVx) Expo; DevCon5 - HTML5 & Mobile App Developer Conference; IoT Evolution Conference & Expo; IoT Evolution Developers Conference; MSP Expo; Real Time Web Communications and more.

For more information about TMC, visit http://www.tmcnet.com.

