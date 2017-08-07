The organizers of the First Interdisciplinary Workshop on Robotic-Mediated Behavior Intervention today announced that a workshop focused on robots and autism will be held on September 23, 2017 at UMASS Lowell’s New England Robot Evaluation and Validation Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. Autism incidence rates in the US have risen sharply over the years and the Center for Disease Control estimates that it now affects 1 in 68 children. The themes of this workshop are: Creating a common cause for identifying ever better fact-based tools, strategies, and methodologies to establish robot-mediated intervention as an effective EBP in autism and discussing research challenges in the design and development of robot hardware and software (algorithm, language, interface) that are needed to be addressed to enable seamless integration of robots in existing clinical practice in autism.

Invited speakers presenting at the workshop will include: Dr. Shelley Margow, clinical director of Children's Therapy Works; Dr. Stephanie Walsh Matthews, Associate Professor Department of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures, Ryerson University; Dr. Pamela R. Rollins, Associate Professor in the Communication Disorders program within the School of Behavioral and Brain Sciences at the University of Texas at Dallas, Callier Center for Communication Disorders; Matthew Goodwin, Assistant Professor at Northeastern University, Bouve College of Health Services, College of Computer & Information Science, Department of Health Sciences; Richard Margolin, the Founder and Chief Technology Officer of RoboKind, developer of some of the world’s most recognizable facially expressive and socially interactive robots.

The organizers include Momotaz Begum, Assistant Professor in Computer Science, University of New Hampshire, Michael Radice, Chairman, Technology Advisory Board, ChartaCloud | ROBOTTECA, Dr. Greg Firn, CEO RoboKind and Richard Margolin, the Founder and Chief Technology Officer of RoboKind.

The Organizers further stated that with hundreds of social robots already serving as a tool in autism therapies we believe that by working together to organize this workshop we could make a positive impact and advance the work of robotics researchers and developers (both in academia and industries), clinical researchers in autism, special education teachers, therapists, parents and family members of autistic children. Robokind provides the Milo robot and ChartaCloud provides the NAO robot from Softbank Robotics, two of the most popular robots being used in autism research and mediated intervention.

About ChartaCloud

ChartaCloud | ROBOTTECA is a business unit of ChartaCloud Robotics LLC. Located in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, ROBOTTECA specializes in sales, support, service, and deployment for the NAO robot, a product of SoftBank Robotics and NAO robot behavior software for autism therapy engagement, health care, senior living, STEM education, library makerspace programs, retail, hospitality and trade show and event use cases. Additional information may be found at: http://www.rmbiworkshop.com.

About Robokind

RoboKind is a Dallas-based company whose mission is to create cost-effective and inclusive education for all. Working with experts in the autism community and school systems around the world, RoboKind has developed two products, Robots4Autism and Robots4STEM, to give children opportunities to realize their potential and pursue their passions for all things tech related. Robots4Autism combines the power and engagement of advanced social robotics with a comprehensive curriculum to effectively teach social and emotional behavior and communication skills to students with autism. The Robots4Autism curriculum is delivered via Milo, a humanoid robot who engages students with ASD at rates as high as 87% versus only 3% with a human therapist or teacher. The combination creates powerful learning outcomes and structured generalization of skills. Visit http://www.robokind.com to learn more.