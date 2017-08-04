The Latest Mobile Ordering Research from Wi-Q Technologies

A glimpse of where the industry is heading... 80% of the hospitality providers who responded to the survey, do not offer mobile ordering for their customers.

The Caterer, who featured the survey in their June 9-15th magazine, lead with the fact that 80% of the hospitality providers who responded to the survey, do not offer mobile ordering for their customers. There is, however, as mentioned, an unignorable band of literature and research demonstrating the rising consumer demand for mobile ordering. What then is holding hospitality providers back?

To explore these relationships and the survey results further, wi-Q Technologies have written a white paper on the mobile ordering landscape. The white paper digs deeper into the causes of this demand-supply lag; exploring what consumers and hospitality providers want from the technology, the shortfalls of the industry’s current ‘go-to’ solution and the emerging industry transition to cloud technology.

The white paper draws on millennial consumer research from Oracle Hospitality as well as research from other industry leaders and technology experts. It then expands on the barriers preventing adoption - as highlighted by the survey respondents - and how they can negate them. Finally, the white paper discusses the emerging industry transition from native applications to cloud-based applications, and how such services will help hospitality businesses revolutionise the guest experience and boost revenue, without having to invest heavily in custom app development or hardware.

wi-Q Technologies are the developers behind cloud-based mobile ordering solutions, wi-Q for F&B and Mi-Room for hotel guest services. The technology present in both products has been developed alongside industry leading businesses, partners and experts. The ubiquitous solutions allow venues to offer pre and in-venue mobile ordering to their customers, without forcing them to download an app. This is achieved via a cloud-based app, accessible instantly, on 3G/4G or Wi-Fi. wi-Q and Mi-Room support multiple languages; integrate with Oracle Hospitality and offer payment options such as PayPal, Apple Pay and charge to room. Additional integrations include support for data driven marketing tools and several other emerging technologies, enabling hospitality providers to continue investing in technology, whilst concentrating on the customer experience.

