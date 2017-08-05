In an effort to inspire unity in our great nation that is currently burdened by often polarized discourse and political turmoil, NobleWorks is pleased to introduce "On Common Ground": a new line of blank note cards that aims to promote harmony and healing by incorporating insightful, positive and often uplifting messages designed to resonate truth with all – regardless of political affiliation and world views.

On Common Ground cards feature inspiring quotes by a wide range of world leaders, philosophers, poets and activists, from Gandhi and Nelson Mandela to Maya Angelou, Winston Churchill and Malala Yousafzai, to name a few. These beautifully designed cards are available individually and as boxed sets of 10 organized into themed series such as “Artful Activism," "Women Power" and "Resist."

"I intentionally published these blank inside and not greeted like our other cards, as a symbolic nod to a new kind of dialogue hopefully devoid of judgments and preconceived assumptions, and to perhaps promote even more listening," says Ron Kanfi, NobleWorks' president and creative director, who was looking for ways to do his part by identifying and highlighting truths that withstand political lenses and alternate realities.

On Common Ground cards' fresh, creative vision is enhanced by an innovative new format that NobleWorks has named "Square-Tops," which have a smaller, square-shaped cover atop a distinctively sized 4¾" x 6⅝" rectangular back panel, creating a unique, multidimensional appearance that fits perfectly into a standard 5" x 7" mailing envelope.

Always U.S.A. Made

All of NobleWorks' "On Common Ground" Square-Tops cards retail for just $3.50 each; boxed assorted sets of 10 cards retail at $14.99 each. All cards are printed on recycled paper, on demand.

About NobleWorks

Known as "The Humor Company," NobleWorks' card line includes thousands of everyday and seasonal designs ranging from slightly silly to somewhat risqué. The entire product line can be viewed at http://www.NobleWorksCards.com or on its wholesale-only website at http://www.NobleWorksInc.com.

(Note to Editors: Hi-res jpgs for "On Common Ground" cards are available upon request.)