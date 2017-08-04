TrackVia's Low-code Application Platform Enhances Its Powerful Workflow Functionality Traditional BPM systems and workflow software have proven to be too rigid, heavy and costly. By rewriting the rules of software development with our leading low-code platform, we aim to provide the modern enterprise with the superior solution they seek.

TrackVia today announced the addition of a visual, drag-and-drop workflow builder to its leading low-code application platform—which is purpose-built to enable enterprise organizations to rapidly create and deploy fully customized web and mobile applications for key operational processes. The enhanced workflow builder allows companies to easily and quickly set up custom business processes and logic that automatically streamline all of the work, tasks and projects involved in the execution of their critical and complex operations, field services, and the like.

“Traditional BPM systems and workflow software have proven to be too rigid, heavy and costly for supporting the unique, and often evolving, enterprise operations at today’s leading organizations—they simply need a better, more agile alternative,” said Pete Khanna, CEO at TrackVia. “By rewriting the rules of software development with our leading low-code platform, we aim to provide the modern enterprise with the superior solution they seek, and our new visual workflow designer is the latest example of these efforts.”

Workflows built using TrackVia’s visual process modeler leverage its powerful automation engine that taps into all of the core elements of an application and are fully integrated across web and native mobile devices. This allows executives and managers to ensure processes run smoothly across teams, locations, and employee devices with access to the progress or current status of any workflow at any given point in time. Additionally, TrackVia’s newly enhanced workflow functionality aims to enhance the end-user experience across devices by systematically guiding employees step-by-step through their work, task, or individual part of a process. This will make the execution of work using TrackVia applications even more simple and straightforward.

Cascade Stucco & Exteriors, a fast-growing residential construction company, utilizes custom-built TrackVia applications to streamline the execution and real-time management of many aspects of their operations, ranging from their materials, projects, and assets to the services they perform in the field.

“TrackVia’s workflow builder is an easy way for us to further streamline and intelligently automate our workflows, especially those that extend outside of our corporate office,” said Kyle Widdison, Partner at Cascade Stucco & Exteriors. “The platform’s enhanced workflow capabilities not only augment our current ability to leverage real-time insights from TrackVia to drive operational efficiencies, but they also provide our field workers with a mobile app that will walk them step-by-step through their work. This innovative approach helps us increase employee productivity and maintain our consistently high quality of service.”

TrackVia’s enhanced workflow functionality emphasizes the low-code pioneer’s commitment to helping operations professionals and business departments to rapidly and efficiently build seamless web and mobile applications without the need for heavy IT resources. The ability to quickly build custom workflows with point-and-click speed and ease—that automate processes across devices—both extends and augments the ways businesses can configure and deploy their own applications, precisely tailored to address their unique operational needs both today and in the future.

About TrackVia:

TrackVia is the only true low-code application platform in the cloud that specializes in streamlining and mobilizing critical operational processes and field workflows. The TrackVia platform allows citizen developers and IT to rapidly create custom web and native mobile applications that unite executives, managers and workers with all their data, processes and collaboration in one environment accessible on any device. More than 800 businesses rely on TrackVia, including Honeywell, Leidos, DIRECTV, Healthways, Brinks and others. Learn more at: http://www.trackvia.com