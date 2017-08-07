Contact:

Jessica Placencia

Marketing Manager

PR News

jessica(at)accessintel.com

Digital Training on Paid Social Strategies That Produce Business Results and Impress the C-Suite on Thursday, August 10

PR News will host a Paid Social Strategies Webinar next Thursday, August 10, from 1:30 - 3:00 p.m. ET, that will discuss buying effectively on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat to expand brand reach and engagement. The webinar will be led by Maureen McCarty, Marketing Director of Conservation International, and Sandra Fathi, President of Affect.

Participants will learn how to:



Calculate metrics like Cost Per Impression (CPI)

Translate the language of social media into business terms for the C-Suite

View social media spend in the larger context of promotional efforts

Determine which channels provide the best targeting for desired audiences

Engage in pixel-based and list-based retargeting to reach people who have displayed interest in your brand

Jumpstart distribution with a rock-bottom budget

Determine which ad formats get prioritized by site algorithms

In today's competitive digital landscape, paid social media posts ensure that brand content reaches its intended audience. According to Just Media, followers will see less than 20% of organic content posted. With an effective pay-to-play strategy, organizations can boost their reach up to 300%. This 90-minute webinar will equip communicators with the know-how to maximize social media reach at low budget. Click here to sign up.

Webinar registration includes access to the speaker presentations and the webcast recording for one full year. For questions regarding webinar registration, contact Client Services at clientservices(at)accessintel.com.

________________________________________

The PR News Group at Access Intelligence, LLC is a go-to source that serves the communications and marketing community at corporations, agencies and nonprofits. With the launch of its weekly newsletter over 70 years ago, PR News has remained dedicated to supporting the growth of communicators all while keeping them abreast of the latest news affecting the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.prnewsonline.com/.

###