Reporter Suite, the app for managing reports, invoices, payees, expenses and time tracking, will be launching version 3.0 on August 9, 2017. Version 3.0 will feature in-app invoice payment processing along with an expansion for freelance, state, proofreader and scopist support. Reporter Suite is also announcing their partnership with Stenograph, the leading supplier of productivity tools for the court reporting profession. This partnership will enable Reporter Suite invoice integration from the “Finish Em” workflow within Stenograph's CATalyst software. This is a landmark release culminating from hundreds of requested features and performance enhancements from Reporter Suite's user group. Pricing for Reporter Suite starts at just $30 per year and CATalyst users save 10%. For more information please visit http://www.reportersuite.com.

About Reporter Suite:

Reporter Suite is the app for court reporters, scopists and proofreaders to manage reports, invoices, payees, expenses and time tracking. Reporter Suite can be used from any device with an internet connection and provides 24/7 syncing across devices with a single license. For more information please visit http://www.reportersuite.com.

About Stenograph:

Stenograph, LLC has been a leading supplier of productivity tools for the shorthand and manual speech to text market for over 75 years. During that time, we have built our reputation by leading the industry in technical innovation, quality and exceptional service. We pride ourselves on delivering the best writers, software and service for each and every one of our customers, including professional court reporters, CART providers, captioners, scopists, transcriptionists and students. To learn more about Stenograph, please visit http://www.stenograph.com.