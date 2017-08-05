Cristina Lipan Joins Shipkevich PLLC's Bankruptcy Practice

Cristina M. Lipan has joined Shipkevich PLLC’s New York office as a partner of the Bankruptcy and Restructuring practice group. Ms. Lipan is an experienced bankruptcy attorney in the State of New York, having represented a variety clients and advising in high profile cases. Ms. Lipan is experienced in creditors’ rights representing clients in commercial bankruptcy and reorganization litigation.

For years, Ms. Lipan has represented both secured and unsecured creditors in various aspects of commercial bankruptcy and reorganization litigation cases, including preference and fraudulent transfer litigation, claims litigation matters and property of the estate matters. She has advised clients involved in a variety of sectors including hospitality, transportation, technology, consumer goods, media, and financial services. She will continue to provide quality representation as well as cost-efficient counsel, as she consistently delivers superb results while managing a variety of bankruptcy projects.

Felix Shipkevich, founder of Shipkevich PLLC, welcomes Cristina Lipan, “I am pleased to announce Ms. Lipan as a partner for our firm. Her expertise highlights the firm’s commitment in quality representation to our client’s bankruptcy filings. We look forward to supporting her endeavors and growth with our firm.”

“I am thrilled to join Shipkevich as a partner and growing with the firm,” I look forward to the challenges each case offers and expanding the firm’s creditors’ rights representation.”

Ms. Lipan is a New York native, earning her B.A. from CUNY Hunter College in economics and her J.D. from Hofstra University School of Law.

Shipkevich PLLC is a hyper-growth, forward thinking law practice with a team of world-class, diverse professionals relentlessly surpassing the outdated model of a traditional law firm. For more information, please visit http://www.shipkevich.com/ or http://www.Zoclaw.com