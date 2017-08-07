Private Jet Services (PJS) has inked a deal with Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) to deliver their mutual clients unique lifetime experiences both in the sky and on the slopes.

The long-term corporate partnership between JHMR and Private Jet Services was a natural fit for both parties, and the realization of the two firms’ desire to deliver innovative luxury travel experiences.

“We are gratified to have been selected by PJS as their premier Mountain Resort partner,” stated JHMR sales and marketing VP Adam Sutner. “Jackson Hole and PJS share a passion for delivering unique lifetime experiences for our guests. As a destination resort with a rapidly growing international reputation for culture and outdoor sporting, in one of the most breathtaking natural mountain settings, we are delighted to support PJS. In the coming months, we look forward to launching innovative new offerings in partnership with PJS.”

"The team of hospitality professionals at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort represents the best North America has to offer. I have traveled the world, and rarely found a year-round destination as captivating as Jackson Hole. PJS is proud to partner with JHMR, and look forward to sharing the Jackson Hole experience with our Jet Card members,” stated Private Jet Services CEO, Greg Raiff.

ABOUT PJS: Private Jet Services (PJS) is a privately held aviation consultancy and air charter services provider founded in 2003. In addition to its acclaimed Jet Card Program, PJS provides mission critical air services to professional sports teams and their athletes, presidential candidates, government agencies and many of the world’s largest bands. The PJS culture is built upon a deep passion for aviation and obsessive attention to detail. The PJS team provides a level of service and safety unmatched in the private aviation industry.

ABOUT JACKSON HOLE MOUNTAIN RESORT: Located in the scenic Teton Range of the Rocky Mountains, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) thrives as one of the only independently-owned four-season mountain resorts. Since its inception in 1964, JHMR has become a world-renowned travel destination. Guests from all walks of life visit Jackson Hole to experience its stunning natural parks, outdoor recreation, nightlife, as well as premier dining and accommodations, JHMR has become the destination for both skiers and outdoor enthusiasts.