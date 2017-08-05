Hayes Locums Tops SIA’s List Of Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms In U.S.

Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) has ranked Hayes Locums, a national leader in physician placement services, the fastest-growing staffing firm in the U.S. among 110 qualifying firms.

To qualify for the list, firms had to post at least $1 million in revenue in 2012 and then experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of at least 15% between 2012 and 2016. Hayes Locums took the top spot with an enormous CAGR of 147.2%.

“We are honored to be recognized and so proud of our amazing team who continually exceeds all expectations for growth and service,” said CEO John Hayes. “Behind the impressive numbers is a group of dedicated professionals who serve our clients and physcians with a level of excellence creating win-win solutions and lasting relationships.”

The annual SIA list is based on staffing revenue, which includes temporary staffing revenue, direct hire, retained search and temp-to-perm conversion fees. Only organic growth was considered and revenue was adjusted to remove growth generated from acquistions. Along with Hayes Locums, seven other staffing firms in the top ten provide healthcare staffing as a main segment.

“Our momentum is fueled by hiring great people and empowering them to make a daily difference in easing physician staffing shortages,” Hayes noted. “I salute their contributions to the healthcare industry and our growth as a major force in closing coverage gaps.”

Founded in 2012, Hayes Locums is one of the country’s leading physician placement firms providing locum tenens and permanent placement services to physicians, hospitals, clinics and healthcare organizations in all 50 states. For more information, visit http://www.hayeslocums.com.