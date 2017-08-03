“In the five years since we launched Lighthouse, SEM and SEO practitioners have found the information pertinent to support budgeting decisions, for deep dives to find new opportunities being exploited by competitors, and to benchmark success over time.”

The Search Monitor, precision ad intelligence for search marketers and affiliate managers released detailed click and spend data for United Kingdom (UK) searches. United States spend data was already provided but UK industry data became available in April 2017 for Shopping, SEO, Paid and Hotel reports.

Lighthouse, The Search Monitor’s competitor and vertical research tool, provides search marketers with precise industry and competitive data. Users include internal marketing teams, search managers, business development teams at advertising agencies, and compliance departments.

“In the five years since we launched Lighthouse, SEM and SEO practitioners have found the information pertinent to support budgeting decisions, for deep dives to find new opportunities being exploited by competitors, and to benchmark success over time,” said Lori Weiman, CEO of The Search Monitor. “By expanding the tool to include UK searches, our clients now have access to even more data and industry insights,” continued Weiman.

About The Search Monitor

The Search Monitor captures advertising activity on paid search, organic search, social media, mobile search, and shopping engines worldwide for brand and affiliate compliance, and competitive intelligence. Interactive agencies, search marketers, and affiliate marketers use The Search Monitor to gather and analyze competitive information more effectively. To learn more, please visit http://www.thesearchmonitor.com.