Utah Gov. Appoints New SLCC Trustees

Utah Governor Gary Herbert appointed Lori Chillingworth, Linda Luchetti and Brady Southwick to serve on the Salt Lake Community College Board of Trustees. Shawn Newell represents the SLCC Alumni Association and SLCC Student Association President Aynoa Rincon represents the student body on the Board.

Chillingworth is Zions Bancorporation’s director of Enterprise Retail Banking. She was a member of the Executive Committee of the National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders from 2007 to 2013 and has been recognized five times in U.S. Banker magazine’s “Most Powerful Women in Banking” issue, ranking among its “25 Women to Watch” list. She served on the SLCC Foundation Board from 2005 to 2013.

Luchetti is the vice president of basketball operations for the Utah Jazz. Before joining the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies in 2005, she handled public relations for the 2002 Olympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City as well as press and media positions with 2004 Paralympic Games, 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney and 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.

Newell is vice president of business development for Industrial Supply Company and has been with the company more than 20 years. He is vice president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s Salt Lake Chapter and is a member of Herbert’s Martin Luther King Jr. Human Rights Commission. Newell started a scholarship for SLCC marketing students and is an alum of SLCC.

Rincon is an international student double majoring in political science and economics. After finishing at SLCC next spring she plans to transfer to the University of Utah and obtain a degree in international relations. She was born and raised in Caracas, Venezuela and moved to the United States in 2015 at the age of 17 to study English at Kaplan International, Harvard Square, in Boston, Massachusetts. She is the first Latina woman elected student association president at SLCC.

Southwick is senior vice president of field operations at Vivint Smart Home, which specializes in security systems. He served as president of Cummins Rocky Mountain and was instrumental in developing the current Utah Diesel Technology Pathway program that connects high school students to workforce training at SLCC and ultimately careers in the diesel industry.

