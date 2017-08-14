Ted Gall "DaVinci"

For over 30 years, art collectors and visitors have reserved the 2nd weekend in October for the Ojai Studio Artists Tour. Why do they come back year after year? The answers vary, but they do have a few things in common: the quality of the art; the mountains that surround the Ojai Valley, the variety of artist studios/living spaces and gardens, and the aura that says “Ojai.” Call it Shangra-La, the “Pink Moment,” or the meditation spaces that dot the valley floor and mountains: the Ojai way of life attracts art lovers year after year.

October 14, 15 & 16, 2017 are the dates of the tour, but many visitors arrive early to relax, head to the spa, bike ride or plan their tour strategy over a nice dinner and a bottle of local wine. Visitors will be able to attend a Pre-Tour Preview at the Ojai Art Center on October 13 with visuals from all the participating artists as well as “insider” knowledge of the artists and their studios. The Ojai Art Center also has an exhibition of the current artists. Many collectors love seeing the new and exciting directions their favorite artists are taking. Often, the exhibit is the first indication that an artist has taken a new path. In addition, The Topa Mountain Winery is hosting no-host wine specials on Sunday, Oct. 15 for tour attendees.

Nationally known artists such as Theodore T. Gall, Joseph Sohm, Sherry Saxe Loehr, Jeff Mann, Carol Shaw-Sutton and Ingrid Boulting (model and ballerina) and more have been featured in publications such as Southwest Art, The Artists Magazine, National Geographic, The New York Times and more. Their work is collected by President Clinton, McDonald’s Corporation, Standard Oil and Walt Disney Productions. Their work is in galleries throughout the country and are highly collected. In addition, Mann worked for LucasFilms Industrial Light & Magic on such films as ET, Back to the Future 1 & 2, Forest Gump, Star Wars and ultimately became the Vice President of Creative Operations.

However, the studio tour features many artists that might not be on the national stage, but are nonetheless creative, talented, energetic. They are artistic innovators in their own right. All of the artists’ studios are an extension of their own personality. Whether they are intricate and methodical or exuberant and messy, there is something for everyone to see.

On Saturday, October 14, most visitors start at the Ojai Art Center to talk to the docents, look through photos of artists -- their work and their studios -- to narrow down where they want to visit. With over 60 artists, it can be difficult to see every artist in two days.

After a busy day of a self-guided tour through artists’ studios, visitors have a chance to relax before heading to the Saturday evening reception: French Twist Gala. All of the artists will be there -- as well as food, fun and raffles of prized donations from the community and the artists.

Tickets are $30 if purchased in advance through http://www.OjaiStudioArtists.org. On the day of the tour, tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the Ojai Art Center and Attitude Adjustment.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales and the reception benefits Ojai Studio Artists Education Outreach program as well as the student collegiate scholarship competition.

The organization’s mission is to encourage interest and excellence in the arts through organizing the annual Ojai Studio Tour and other studio events; to raise funds for scholarships; to facilitate the exchange of information and promote art education through community outreach. Ojai Studio Artists is a California 501 (c)(3) nonprofit corporation focused on arts education in the visual arts. For more information visit http://www.ojaistudioartists.org

