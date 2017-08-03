AGS ranked highly among its competitors for its ability to deliver immediate results, demonstrating the organization’s capacity to implement large-scale client engagements quickly across the globe.

Allegis Global Solutions(AGS), a leading global managed services provider (MSP), has been named a global MSP market leader in NelsonHall’s annual MSP NEAT report. AGS was named a leader in the following categories: overall market, multi-country, strategic talent sourcing and talent analytics. Leader is the report’s highest designation.

AGS ranked highly among its competitors for its ability to deliver immediate results, demonstrating the organization’s capacity to implement large-scale client engagements quickly across the globe.

“We are proud to be recognized as a global market leader by NelsonHall, one of our industry’s preeminent analysts,” said Steve Schumacher, senior vice president of global operations at AGS. “As AGS takes the leadership role in reshaping the talent acquisition industry, we continue to develop our solutions – through investments in technology and insights underpinned by transformational analytics – assuring that we will continue to create advanced value for our rapidly expanding global client base.”

The MSP NEAT vendor evaluation measured MSP vendors against more than 50 specific service criteria, with input based on both NelsonHall analyst assessment and interviews with the vendors’ clients. The resulting vendor positioning reflects the vendors’ relative ability to meet clients’ current needs as well as their future requirements.

Gary Bragar, HRO Research Director at NelsonHall, said “Based on client interviews, in addition to receiving high marks for multi-country, analytics and talent sourcing, AGS scored particularly well in several areas, including audit and compliance services, reduced cost, improved hiring manager satisfaction, vendor service culture, strength of partnership, and overall MSP service.”

About Allegis Global Solutions

Allegis Global Solutions (http://www.allegisglobalsolutions.com), an Allegis Group company, is founded on a culture that is passionate about transforming the way the world acquires talent by delivering client-focused solutions that make a difference for businesses worldwide. From refining how you manage your contingent workforce to strengthening your employer brand to recruit top talent, our integrated solutions drive the business results you’re after. As an industry leader, we draw upon decades of experience to design innovative tools, products and processes. We develop competitive practices that position organizations for growth and we deliver the insight needed to succeed in today’s global marketplace.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global BPS and IT services research & analysis firm with analysts across the U.S., U.K. and Continental Europe. Founded in 1998, the company takes a global approach to analysis of vendors and outsourcing markets and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its research. NelsonHall also offers a suite of "Speed-to-Source" tools, including NEAT, that assist buy-side executives in saving time and money, while enhancing the quality of their sourcing decisions in BPS and IT services evaluations (http://research.nelson-hall.com/NEAT/).